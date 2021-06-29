Zardaris activities indigestible for the government: PPP





ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that the activities of former President Asif Ali Zardari were indigestible for the federal government.

Speaking at a joint press conference here, PPP leaders Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi said the federal government feared Zardari because he would ensure the end of their reign. Shazia Marri said the recent federal government budget was an anti-popular budget and also caused concern even for the working class.

She said the federal government had promised a 10 percent wage hike but failed to implement it as inflation rose day by day.

She alleged that the government levied a tax on medical allowances and betrayed the agricultural sector by levying a 17 percent tax on cottonseeds. She said that the government presented the federal budget under the dictation of the International Monetary Fund and that soon the price of petroleum products would be increased.

Shazia Marri said that at the end of November there would be a circular debt of Rs 2.8 trillion and that every Pakistani was now in debt at Rs 2.5 lakh in the country due to the government’s poor economic policies.

She said the finance bill would be presented to the National Assembly today (June 29) and claimed that the tax would be imposed by the government on medical allowances and employees’ GP funds.

She added that the government had a contingent of “clowns and pranksters” and among them, four pranksters oppose the opposition every day.

“One of the pranksters among them sometimes rides a bicycle and sometimes joins the PPP. What kind of pills do they take to suddenly change their consciousness, I don’t understand, ”she argued.

She said people are fed up with the federal government and those who voted for Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf think it was their big mistake to vote for the PTI.

Marri said representatives of the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan wrote a letter to the prime minister to register their reservations that the media was government-controlled and that the Pakistani nation mourned over the rising rate of inflation as ‘no relief was given to the people by the government.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement on women’s clothing, she said Imran Khan did not need to tell Pakistani women how to dress because “they know their limits”.

She added: “I pity the women who have become the spokespersons for the Prime Minister. No concessions should be given to those involved in cases of child abuse and rape. “

Shazia Marri said Pakistan wants good relations with neighboring countries, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands are stained with Muslim blood.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan, upon returning from a visit to the United States, said the Kashmir issue had been resolved, but it was still unresolved.

Shazia Marri said the first written deal with NATO was made under the PfP government and no deal was made with NATO under Pervez Musharraf.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said federal ministers could not sleep due to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Azad Jammu Kashmir.

“They are disturbed and speak against Bilwal Bhutto Zardari in their speeches and Pakistan’s resources and development funds are used during the election campaign. They are also disturbed because Asif Ali Zardari has become active, ”he said.

