Prime Minister Modi to chair cabinet meeting amid cabinet expansion buzz | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Discussions are expected to focus on the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country and the functioning of certain ministries. The meeting will be held virtually following the country’s Covid-19 restrictions, ANI news agency reported. The Union Council of Ministers is headed by the Prime Minister and comprises Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS), those who are independently responsible. Prime Minister Modi last week held meetings with ministers – both cabinet and ministers of state – to review the performance of their ministries. The meetings took place at the official residence of the Prime Minister. These meetings usually take place before a cabinet reshuffle or expansion. The prime minister is expected to beef up his cabinet by early next month, ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session. There are currently 60 ministers in Prime Minister Modi’s government and the number can grow up to 79. The Covid-19 situation has improved in the country in recent months, with India vaccinating a record number of people (8.5 million) on June 21. India has now vaccinated more people than the United States as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, which began on January 16 this year. In his 78th Mann Ki Baat speech on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi hailed the country’s milestone and congratulated health workers who have been at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19. Wednesday’s meeting also comes at a time when political circles are abuzz with news of the cabinet expansion. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, but there are reports that Nitish Kumars Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) will be accommodated in the Union cabinet. Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, came to Delhi last week and met with Prime Minister Modi. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kumar said his visit to Delhi was linked to a medical issue and played down the news of the firm’s expansion. He said it was the Prime Minister’s prerogative.

