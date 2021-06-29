Boris was right to wait for Hancock’s resignation

There is a lot of talk of nonsense about ministerial resignations, and Nick Robinson still hunting for Boris Johnson spoke about it with his usual eloquence on the BBC Today show yesterday.

In his preferred role of pursuing QC, the interviewer detected a familiar pattern. A minister or an aide is in trouble and the prime minister wants to keep him, he complained. Why, he asked Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, Matt Hancock wasn’t sacked on Friday because anyone would have taken on another job (rather than quitting a day later ). This from the BBC, which took a quarter of a century to sack Martin Bashir.

The answer to Nicks’ question is clear and applies to all prime ministers. Mrs Thatcher fought to save Cecil Parkinson after she got her secretary pregnant. John Major struggled to support ministers whose pants around their ankles tripped them. Tony Blair struggled to keep Peter Mandelson when he was caught borrowing a staggering amount from a fellow minister to buy a nice house. They all failed, but they all understood that they had to try.

If the media or the opposition succeed in demanding one sacking, they will tend to force another and another, until the prime minister himself is sacked. Any leader must protect their team and freely make their own hiring and firing decisions. On a human level, too, every boss must be fair to his accused employee. No one respects someone who rejects you without hearing your case or considering the motives of your detractors.

Finally, this being political, self-preservation matters. If you fire someone in a hurtful way, you make an enemy. Boris Johnson has deemed it prudent to be nice to Mr Hancock and be seen as such and let others move him out the door. Much better for future peace to accept his freely offered resignation and one day part with the allusions to the return. As often when he seems confused, Boris was astute. He was also aware, of course, that it is extremely unwise for people living in glass houses to throw stones.

Either way, as Mr. Buckland pointed out when Robinson briefly caught his breath, the desired effect has been achieved: Mr. Hancock is no longer in office.

The undeniable power of cameras

An interesting light on the Hancock case is thrown, almost literally, by security cameras. Had it not been for the living film of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs attacking a non-executive director on his board of directors, Mr Hancock might have survived the affair. Those who leaked the film are guilty of a grave breach of the rules, although it is understandable why the temptation must have been almost overwhelming.

The biggest question that who fled? who installed the cameras in the first place ?. It is the rule that security cameras are not installed in ministerial offices, certainly not without ministerial agreement. Obviously, this makes it easier for politicians to get away with inappropriate behavior, but otherwise those doing the surveillance would gain illegitimate power over those they are watching. It is not for unelected officials to spy on the government elected by the people.

In the case of the Department of Health, however, this rule appears to have been ignored. Is this true of other departments? Who authorized the change and why? This sounds like another example of the tendency of public servants to act as if they were the masters.

British forms risk destroying pleasure

After the Covid delays, our Sussex friends Gardie and Di Grissell are anxiously awaiting the wedding of their third daughter on Saturday. But now the celebrations are under threat. There may not be champagne.

It is not the supplier’s fault. Guy Boursot, of Boursots Wine Collection in Ardres, near Calais, is a trusted agent. His family has understood the trade since Guy’s ancestor, Adolphe Boursot, became Britain’s first serious importer of champagne in the early 19th century.

Mr Grissell placed his order several weeks ago and Mr Boursot (who, despite his name and location, is British) immediately sought to fulfill it. As of this writing, however, the 300 wedding bottles lie on a pallet in a warehouse in Calais. No one is allowed to move them.

It would be somehow heartwarming to kick this out of French bolshy officials under the political leadership of a vote-hungry President Macron, but Mr Boursot says that’s not the case, beyond a certain feeling of proverbial raised eyebrows. In his opinion, this is a British problem. No one in our customs seems to know what shapes are needed. In this case, a new, hitherto unknown specimen was suddenly requested at the last minute.

The situation, worsened by the Covid, is so difficult that many French exporters have temporarily given up on the United Kingdom, says Boursot, who estimates he has aged 20 years in six months. They can afford to neglect our huge market for a few years because with 80% of the coming crop frost wiped out, that’s all they can do to supply other markets with what they have stored. .

Such a case should be a real warning to our government. Dry British marriages are not what Brexit is supposed to be. If drinking and marriage classes aren’t safe with the Tories, where will this all end?