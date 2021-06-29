



Image Source: PTI Jammu IAF station drone attack: PM Modi to chair high-level meeting today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting today to discuss the security situation in Jammu. The meeting will take place in the presence of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah. The Prime Minister is likely to discuss the drone incidents spotted near the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu and the brigade headquarters. The meeting will take place at his official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 4:00 p.m. Ahead of the prime minister’s meeting, senior Indian Air Force officials as well as other defense officials will give a detailed presentation to Rajnath Singh on the attack on Jammu air base, sources said. . Earlier Sunday, two unmanned aerial vehicles targeted an Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, indicating the possible use of a cocktail of chemicals including RDX in the first such incident in the country. Investigators had not yet determined the flight path of the drones that dropped two bombs on the IAF station in the early hours of Sunday, causing minor injuries to two IAF personnel. Later Monday, a new attempt to target a military installation in Jammu with drones was foiled by soldiers on alert. Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military station in Jammu fired at the two drones which then disappeared. The first drone was spotted around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, followed by another at 2:40 a.m. the next day. Officials said Monday that army warning troops fired nearly two dozen bullets in an attempt to knock down drones hovering over the military station’s brigade headquarters. Meanwhile, residents of Jammu claimed to have spotted three more drones overnight Monday and Tuesday. According to residents, the first drone was seen in the Kaluchak cantonment area. The second was spotted in the Ratnuchak cantonment area and the third in the Kunjwani area. All unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., media reports said. Army officials said, however, that they had not spotted any suspicious objects and that officials were monitoring the situation with support from local police. In another related development, the government turned over the investigation into the drone attack on the Jammu IAF to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday. The decision to postpone the investigation into the first such terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force station was taken by the Home Office. READ MORE: Security staff on high alert as three more suspicious drones were seen in Jammu READ MORE: Drones checked across the border; RDX probably used in Jammu IAF station explosion: Sources Latest news from India

