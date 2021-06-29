Rumor has it that Jokowi will implement emergency PPKM from Wednesday (30/6)





DRAWING. Covid-19 cases are increasing, rumored President Jokowi will implement an emergency PPKM from Wednesday (30/6).

Source: The times of the straits | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. Indonesia plans to impose tighter restrictions from Wednesday (6/30) as Southeast Asia’s most populous country battles second wave of coronavirus infections caused by Delta variant , more contagious. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will chair an internal meeting on Tuesday (6/29) to discuss details of a planned new measure, called the Emergency Implementation of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM), or restrictions on emergency public activities, according to two senior officials and government sources, a member of the DPR cited The times of the strait. “The new measures may force all workers in non-essential sectors to work from home and ban eating in restaurants,” a member of the House health committee told the BBC. The times of the straits in an SMS. Currently, 25% of the company’s employees are allowed to work from the office, and dining in restaurants is limited to 25% of capacity. Read also: Micro PPKM rules will be revised, shopping malls can only operate until 5:00 p.m. Domestic air travel will only be permitted for those who have been vaccinated and whose PCR test result is negative. It is unclear whether the new measures will apply nationally or only to the red zone, where cases have risen sharply this month. Areas designated as red zones include the capital Jakarta, parts of Yogyakarta and Kudus in Java, Bangkalan on Madura Island, Bandung in West Java, and parts of Riau in Sumatra. “We are awaiting full details of the Palace (presidential palace),” a source said. The new move would move away from the current local lockdown or Micro PPKM, which many say are no longer effective. The Indonesian Physicians Association (IDI) mitigation team called on the government on Sunday (June 27) to impose a minimum two-week lockdown, especially on the island of Java. According to the IDI, maximum law enforcement is needed as the surge in cases has plagued hospitals. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



