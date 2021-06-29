Billionaire Glasenberg’s latest deal says coal isn’t dead yet

(Bloomberg) – Ivan Glasenberg is Mr. Coal. The most successful commodities trader of his generation built his career to quench the world’s thirst for cheap energy with countless shipments of fossil fuels, a profession that has made him both the boss and the most major shareholder of Glencore Plc. Now Glasenberg is set to exit, stepping down this week after nearly two decades as CEO of the resource giant. As the world navigates the transition to a low-carbon energy system, many expect coal to follow the same path, replaced by huge investments in solar and wind power. But in his final days at work, Glasenberg struck a final deal on coal, spending $ 588 million buying out partners at the Cerrajon mine in Colombia. His farewell act shows why expectations of a rapid demise of coal are likely to be confused and how black substance mining could remain hugely profitable for years to come.

For world leaders working on strengthening climate policies at this year’s COP26 summit in Glasgow, this highlights an embarrassing truth: the coal industry is booming. Prices are at their highest level in thirteen years as the recovery from the pandemic is boosting electricity consumption around the world. China, which burns half of the world’s coal, has been forced to try to cool the market. In the United States, where coal has declined over the past decade, consumption is expected to rebound 16% this year. Even in Europe, the use of coal is gradually increasing as demand stretches power grids. The question, both for investors who follow the progress of the energy transition and the health of the planet, is how long it lasts. Even Glencore doesn’t think coal will be there for ever – under pressure from fund managers, they have set targets for reducing consumption and have promised to shut down their mines within the next 30 years. The number of planned coal-fired power plants around the world is declining as banks refuse to finance their construction and renewable energy projects can more than meet their own costs. But Glasenberg and his successor, Gary Nagle, clearly believe it will be a long, lucrative twilight.

The story continues

The world said we want to reduce the amount of thermal coal production, mining companies are certainly not investing in more thermal coal mines, Glasenberg said at the Qatar Economic Forum last week. What you come across is that the supply is disrupted, that no new supply is coming into the market. However, the demand is still there.

The main driver of demand remains Asia. Despite President Xi Jinping’s pledge to make the economy net zero by 2060, power plants are operating at full capacity this year as demand from factories strain the power system. A peak is not expected until 2026 and in the meantime, the International Energy Agency predicts that demand will continue to grow by around 0.5% per year. Consumption is expected to grow even faster in India, averaging 3.1% per year.

With large increases in Southeast Asia, this is more than enough to offset declining burn rates in Europe and the United States. The IEA estimates that the world will consume slightly more coal in 2025 than this year.

The offer will not respond as investing in new mines has become anathema to banks and many mining companies. Many owners wish to dispose of the coal assets they already own.

Glencore was able to take over Cerrejon, once considered one of the best coal mines in the world, because Anglo and BHP were desperate to pull out.

For both companies, thermal coal is a small part of their business, overshadowed by commodities like iron ore and copper, and pressure from investors was not worth the economic benefits of staying with the company. Anglos CEO Mark Cutifani has previously admitted that they missed the boat to get the best returns for the asset. And the complicated structure of the Cerrejon joint venture meant that there were few other buyers available.

BHP and Anglo were essentially forced sellers, said Ben Davis, analyst at Liberum Capital. The best thing about these coal prices is that there will be no supply response coming.

For Glencore, that means the company expects it will recoup the cost of the deal within just two years, giving it another eight years or so to profit from the mine before it shuts down production for good.

To benefit from being the largest coal shipper in the world, it must keep increasingly restless shareholders by its side. As pressure mounts on investors to align their portfolios with global climate goals, it is possible that they will force Glencore to exit the company sooner than management would like.

They have already asked Glencore to cap its coal production, which means any further acquisitions are unlikely and the company has sought approval from climate-focused investors for its recent coal decisions in a way which would have been unthinkable just five years ago.

There are also signs that many investors are still willing to bet on coal. Earlier this month, Anglo sold its South African mines to Thungela Resources. Despite early investor attrition, the stock has climbed around 75% in Johannesburg since its day one close, with shareholders drawn by a healthy dividend yield.

Other companies are also looking to benefit from the phase-out of coal. A vehicle offered by Citigroup Inc. and Trafigura Group polled investors about taking over coal mines and operating them to exhaustion, paying handsome dividends in the process.

His little surprise Glasenberg, who bought coal from the mines in the 1990s when few others wanted it and made billions, made one last bet.

You will have smut at these high levels, he said last week. This is what happens when you cut the supply and haven’t found an on-demand solution.

More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information.

2021 Bloomberg LP