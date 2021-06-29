1pm Hindustan Times Updates: PM Modi to Chair Tomorrow’s Cabinet and All Breaking News | Latest India News





Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day at 1 p.m. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. PM Modi to chair cabinet meeting amid cabinet enlargement buzz Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Discussions are expected to focus on the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country and the functioning of certain ministries. Read more Propaganda value, lens behind thinner Kim Jong Un, analysts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been in the spotlight this time for his weight loss and analysts believe it may be linked to the “tense” food situation in the country. Read more Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s holiday fashion sense will ignite your travel urge Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the latest Kapoor sisters – after Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and Sonam and Rhea Kapoor – from the neighborhood who blows us away with their fashion sensibility, whether it’s their super cool loungewear when they’re just lazing, their ultra luxe designer dresses and seductive lehengas or casual wear that are a must have for every Millennial and Gen Z wardrobe. Read More The Family Man 2’s Suparn Varma Says ‘Lonavala Mein Kya Hua’ Mystery Should Go Unresolved Forever Suparn Varma, one of the writers and directors of The Family Man season 2, has said that he believes the mystery of Lonavala should remain unsolved as long as the series continues. Fans of The Family Man have been curious to learn what happened between the characters Suchi and Arvind on a business trip to Lonavala, but the series left that thread hanging. Read more Range Rover Sport SVR performance SUV launched in 2.19 crores Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday officially launched the latest version of the Range Rover Sport SVR performance SUV in the country at 2.19 crore (ex showroom). Jaguar Land Rover specifically targets customers who are also enthusiastic drivers. Lily After Your Android smartphone is threatened; How to know if you really need help With over 3 million apps on the Google Play Store, Android smartphone users have a wide selection of apps to choose from. Lily After No Virat Kohli among 3 Indians in Aakash Chopra’s World XI to face WTC winners in New Zealand New Zealand beat India comfortably enough in the final to become the first-ever world test champion. Many experts, including Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, have rated New Zealand as the best team in Southampton conditions. Read more

