Kaghan to become an international tourist destination: CM – Journal





MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday that the government had finalized drastic measures to promote the Kaghan Valley as an international tourist destination.

Were taking measures to preserve the ecology, flora and fauna of the Kaghan Valley in order to attract foreign tourists, he told local lawmakers and PTI leaders on Monday in Naran, the commercial center of the Kaghan valley.

Mr Mahmood said the government wanted to tackle the problems of tourists and local business people.

If the business community joins us in promoting tourism and strictly following the rules, tourism activities will increase dramatically in the valley, he said.

Hazara Division Commissioner Riaz Mehsud informed the Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Governor Shah Farman, that trees would be planted in the Kaghan Valley.

Told the problems of tourists, traders being approached

He said regulations for rafting in the valley had been finalized for the safety of tourists.

The commissioner said trees were being planted along the Kunhar River in the valley to protect the banks.

Dropped trout into the Kunhar River to protect it. Trout hatch 3,000 eggs each season, which can increase in multiple ways, he said.

Mr Mehsud said the administration is setting up a place to release and catch trout in the Kunhar River.

We have started distributing around a million biodegradable bags in the Kaghan Valley as part of an initiative to protect the environment, he said.

The commissioner said the community forest rangers were given motorcycles to patrol the Kunhar River from Balakot to Babusar Top to control illegal fishing, logging and mining.

Relived 18 pre-British colonial tracks in the valley, he said.

Mr Mehsud said tulip gardening would start in the area next month and growers would likely earn Rs 60,000 from produce on a plot in a canal.

He said the Battakundi-Lalazar chairlift project was also under consideration.

We want to connect Saiful Muluk Lake to Ansoo Lake and build a seven kilometer long pony trail for tourists to get there, he said.

BIKE RACE: The Saiful Muluk Lake mountain bike race ended here on Sunday.

Sixty men and women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad participated in the event jointly organized by national and provincial cycling federations and mountaineering clubs.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Ahmad Hussain Shah presented trophies to the winners.

Posted in Dawn, June 29, 2021

