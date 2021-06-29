Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to provide Government-19 vaccine to tourists.





Indonesia is not the first country to try vaccination tourism. The United States encourages foreigners to take sightseeing trips as part of their package tours, and the Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Russia, and United States Guam are also interested in joining us. But Polly has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 since April and has taken the brunt of the densely populated variation in the Java Delta, which has pushed healthcare facilities to the brink of collapse. People have flocked to Denpasar this week to sign up for the AstraZeneca vaccine. debt:Getty This idea mimics what is in the United States, but you copy without being in the same position, says Dr. Vindu Purnomo, epidemiologist at Erlanga University in Surabaya. “Covid-19 rates in the United States have dropped significantly (…) relatively safe. Immunization coverage is around 50 percent, but in Indonesia the full dose has only reached 6 percent, which is still far from the target. I think it’s ridiculous. “ Dr. Pandu Riono, epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, said the comments “make sense to make money.” If I say it’s not safe they will do it anyway, so I’m saying we’ll be very careful with the PCR test. [before going to Bali] Well done, he said. Of the 20,694 new cases reported in Indonesia on Monday, 212 new infections were reported, although experts say the lower testing rate would be higher than the actual figure. However, Bali Governor Wayne Coaster said residents of the “green zone” had been left out for five days to isolate travelers – Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua – who had been fully vaccinated. Polly also plans to vaccinate 70% of the 4.3 million inhabitants by the time it reopens to international visitors. Gov. Wayne said he hoped it wouldn’t be delayed, but Uno told Reuters new cases would have to be reduced to 30 or 40 a day before reopening to foreign tourists in Bali. The island’s economy collapsed during the outbreak, falling to 11% or more in the last three quarters of 2020 and 9.85% in the first quarter of 2021. Charge Bali recorded 6.27 million international visits in 2019, the entire year before the outbreak, including 1.23 million Australians. Last year they were 1.05 million, most in the months after the virus was properly regulated. Vaccine Tourism Program team member Erwin Surjadi said vaccination vacations were initially only available to Indonesians through three appointed travel agents. “It was our only concern at the time. We are not using the state budget for this, he said. “This effort to revive Bali comes entirely from the private sector.” Get ratings directly from our stranger Journalist About making headlines around the world. Sign up for the What in the World newsletter here.

