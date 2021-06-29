About the only sensitive news – Journal





LOOK at it dispassionately. The world, led by the United States, has agreed to accept the deeply misogynistic Taliban as the next rulers in Afghanistan, reneging on the lofty promises made to Afghan women as well as to the country’s ethnic minorities. On what grounds can we then expect another yardstick from the self-proclaimed guardians of democracies for other countries, for example India or Pakistan?

So many of our friends in Pakistan are striving for more democratic space than they find under Imran Khan. This is what their Indian counterparts are fighting for, hoping to deny Narendra Modi a third term in 2024 and in the short term to defeat him in major state polls next year. Marvel at the irony thrown at us by the turbulent world. Pakistan faces severe financial scrutiny linked to its progress (or failure) with the fumigation of terrorist groups in the country. The same world has quietly put a world champion of ethnic and religious violence, the Afghan Taliban, in the care of the Pakistanis.

Such realities are inherently offensive and difficult to swallow. In India, when anti-Muslim pogroms were in full swing in Gujarat in 2002 under the watchful eye of then-chief minister Modis, did the United States say a word in protest? As long as we can remember, Ambassador Robert Blackwill, representing George W. Bush, did not lift a finger and did not leave Gujarat to comfort the victims, not that he was sleeping in flying. Following a violent incident in Jammu and Kashmir, which the Indian government has called an act of terror, Mr. Blackwill has issued his strongest condemnations against terrorism. But he remained scrupulously silent on Gujarat. Some people ridiculously call it pragmatism, but that’s how it works.

A fatal flaw of democracies is that they do not always meet the needs of free markets.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in the saddle in Delhi, which protected Mr. Modi from deeper international censorship. When Manmohan Singh took over from Vajpayee, the US Modis visa was quickly canceled, followed by other countries, but not by China. Pragmatism.

Now, under the leadership of Modis, India is a member of the Quad, supposedly a group of four democracies to tame authoritarian China. Some even call the group Nato of the Pacific. There is a bigger factor that shields Modi from the global disapproval of his two main corporate supporters. The Ambani brothers were each exclusive guests at the Bush and Clinton inauguration. Obama has been Modis’ guest twice. China in recent times invites an opposite approach. The world has tried to teach China a trick or two on capitalism, and China has acquired a doctorate in the theory and practice of capitalism. It wasn’t part of the script and there is a general unease all around it.

With the exception of China and Russia, the two countries have arranged to remain in a confrontational position with the world, for various reasons any other undemocratic system is kosher as long as it remains loyal to the free market. . During the Cold War, the struggle was projected as a struggle between democracies and authoritarianism, the predatory nature of capitalism being carefully masked. Shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, the preferred term was cleverly changed to free market democracies.

If, God forbid, we have to choose between the two, free markets would win hands down over democracy. An illustration was there. Donald Trump’s indulgence in the murder of a Saudi dissident was a crude example of an otherwise disguised link between dishonest wealth and the lawless plunder that drives global economies. The system has its unreasonable rules. The Afghan Taliban agree, but Mynamar’s army does not. There was not a whiff of democracy in Hong Kong under British rule; after its handover in 1997 to China, the terms of the affection changed.

Read: Time to fix wandering democracies

In this egocentric and egocentric global context, it makes no sense to think of any respite for the besieged Kashmiris of the Valley from any foreign shore. There was a time when the American Embassy in Delhi was a second home for Kashmiri dissidents, and primarily for the Hurriyat group. The equation changed overnight after the end of the Cold War. Ditto for the Palestinians. After the Shahs were ousted, the Saudis became the American anchor in the region. They quickly called for recognition of Israel at the Arab League summit in 1981. Iraq, Syria, Libya and Marxist Yemen opposed it. All four were destroyed after the breakup of the USSR, but not before the Saudi deal was accepted in a disguised format in Oslo.

A fatal flaw of democracies is that they do not always meet the needs of free markets. The Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas were elected according to all possible definitions of democracy, in Egypt and Gaza respectively. Before that, Muslim nationalists were elected in Algeria. Their victories have been overturned, not unlike the Anglo-American coup d’état staged in the 1950s against the Iranians elected former prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. He had nationalized the oil industry.

To crush the Muslim Brotherhood and keep its leaders in jail, the Saudis funded General Sisi of Egypt. Earlier, Riyadh helped destroy Kuwait but used Saddam Hussein to do the ax work. Kuwait was felt (like Qatar today) by the Saudis for its liberal philosophy in which Palestinian migrants played a role in establishing a nascent parliament. The parliament was seen as a threat to Riyadh and other feudal leaders. Margaret Thatcher had her own reasons for frowning in Kuwait. It forced the emir to return 26% of the shares Kuwait had bought in British Petroleum.

The recent meeting of Kashmiri leaders with Prime Minister Modi has sparked much speculation. Was it related to Afghanistan? Was it international pressure? The idea is far-fetched. Only the Supreme Court of India or Indian voters can change the current order in Kashmir. And only Indians can bring total relief by changing the government in New Delhi. This is where Sharad Pawars’ claim that no opposition campaign against Modi can succeed without involving the Congress Party is the best news in recent days for the return of democracy to India.

The writer is Dawns’ correspondent in Delhi.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn, June 29, 2021

