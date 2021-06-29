PM Modi on measures announced by FM says, to stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports and create jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will help boost economic activities, boost production and exports, and create jobs. He also highlighted measures taken for health care, children’s health facilities, farmers, small entrepreneurs and the self-employed.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “The measures announced by FM @nsitharamantoday will improve public health facilities, especially in underserved areas, boost private investment in medical infrastructure and increase essential human resources. Particular emphasis is placed on strengthening health facilities for our children. “

PM stressed the importance of helping our farmers. Multiple initiatives have been announced that reduce their costs, increase their income and support greater resilience and sustainability of agricultural activities.

He added that support has been announced for our small entrepreneurs and self-employed workers, to enable them to maintain their business activities but to develop them further. Several initiatives, including financial assistance, have been taken to help people linked to tourism.

In addition, the prime minister said the measures will help boost economic activities, boost production and exports, and create jobs. The results-linked power distribution program and streamlined processes for PPP projects and asset monetization demonstrate our governments’ continued commitment to reforms.

On Monday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of measures to help various sectors affected by the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures announced are also aimed at preparing health systems for emergency response and boosting growth and jobs.

About 17 measures were announced with an expenditure of Rs6,28,993cr. These included two previously announced measures, namely the additional subsidy for DAP & P&K fertilizers, and the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from May to November 2021.