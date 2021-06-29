Boris Johnson defies Vladimir Putin’s claim to Crimea, by Patrick Buchanan

About this clash between a British destroyer and Russian planes and warships in the Black Sea last week, there are conflicting versions.

The Kremlin version is the most dramatic.

HMS Defender, known as Moscow, entered the Black Sea, called at Odessa, Ukraine, and then sailed to Batumi on the Georgian coast.

However, the British warship passed through Russian territorial waters at the tip of the Crimean Peninsula near Sevastopol, Russia’s main naval base on the Black Sea.

The destroyer, the Russians say, must have been hijacked by shell fire from a patrol boat and bombs dropped in its path by Sukhoi fighters.

London version: Defender sailed in waters off Crimea that belong to Ukraine. Russian fire was distant and not very threatening. No bomb dropped hindered the passage of the destroyer.

Yet, according to the New York Times, BBC correspondent Jonathan Beale, who was aboard the Defender, “posted video footage showing up to 20 Russian fighter jets buzzing the ship and a Russian Coast Guard vessel pulling over. bringing together “.

In short, this naval meeting was serious business.

The defender’s captain, Cmdr. Vince Owen, clarified that his ship sailed near Crimea deliberately “to assert the position that Crimea and the waters surrounding it legally belong to Ukraine”.

Owen added: “The Royal Navy and the UK will always call on states that do not follow the international order.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Defender’s actions “willful and premeditated provocation”. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that the next time such a provocation occurs Russia “could drop bombs and not just on the way but right on the target”.

With the incident over, where are Downing Street and the Kremlin now?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and the Royal Navy have said they have the right to use warships to send a message to Moscow that Crimea belongs to Kiev. Moscow replied: send this message again, and you might find your warship at the bottom of the Black Sea.

This is not a trivial matter.

If the British repeat this exercise, which they see as a right, a duty and a mission, we could see a Russian attack on a British warship.

This would trigger Article 5 of the NATO Treaty which requires all member countries to treat an attack on one as an attack on all.

Britain’s challenge to Russia, a few miles from Crimea, could have resulted in a shootout that could have forced an American response against Russia. And this raises serious questions:

Did Johnson inform us that he was about to issue this direct challenge to Moscow? Or have Americans been left in the dark?

Did President Joe Biden or the Pentagon tell Johnson that if Defender was attacked US forces would have their backs?

With this clash off the coast of Crimea, a peninsula which Russia considers vital and which we have never considered vital, we could have been drawn into a conflict by our ally, Britain, which could not. win against Vladimir Putin’s Russia without US military aid. .

There is another issue that makes this problematic.

To reach the Black Sea, Defender took off from a flotilla centered on the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, which is in the Mediterranean.

This flotilla is heading to the Indo-Pacific region and will likely cross the South China Sea, whose islets, reefs and rocks are China’s claimed national territories.

Will British warships emulate American naval challenges to China’s claims to these tiny plots of land in the South China Sea?

In addition, Monday was the first day of the 12-day Sea Breeze 2021 exercise in the Black Sea, organized by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy.

These exercises have been held annually since the turn of the 20th century, and the 2021 participant roster is the largest to date.

The exercises will involve 32 nations, 32 ships, 5,000 troops and 40 aircraft. Among the participants are 17 NATO countries, including the three NATO allies on the Black Sea – Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey – and two aspiring NATO countries on the Black Sea – Ukraine and Georgia.

Will the warships of any of these 32 nations follow the example of HMS Defender and sail near the Russian naval base in Sevastopol? Will the British challenge Putin’s claim to Crimea again? Or will they, chastised, avoid a confrontation?

The United States does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, but we have not threatened or used force to change this reality.

Because no vital interest of the United States is in danger in the control of Russia over Crimea and its 2 million inhabitants. After all, Tsarist and Bolshevik Russia controlled this peninsula from the time of Catherine the Great until the time of Mikhail Gorbachev.

The United States should tell Boris Johnson that if he wants to provoke the Russian Navy in the Black Sea, he should not assume that in the event of a collision the US Sixth Fleet will pull its chestnuts out of the fire.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of "Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever".