Prime Minister’s aide dismisses report he secretly visited Israel – Reuters





ISLAMABAD: An Israeli publication again alleged on Monday that the former special assistant to Prime Minister Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari made a secret visit to Tel Aviv as a messenger from the Pakistani leadership, a claim that was immediately denied by the government and personally by Mr. Bukhari.

Israel Hayom, a Hebrew-language daily, claimed Mr. Bukhari visited Israel in the last week of November, during which he met with senior foreign ministry officials and former Mossad chief Yossi. Cohen.

He added that during the visit which took place under heavy pressure from the UAE, Bukhari conveyed messages from the country’s leaders.

Such reports first surfaced in December that an anonymous adviser to the Prime Minister, with a British passport, had traveled to Israel to deliver an official message proposing the normalization of relations between Pakistan and Israel in exchange for ‘improved relations with the Gulf States and support for Islamabads. position on several other issues.

The terms of OF are misleading; Bilawal seeks explanation of plane’s journey from Pakistan to Israel

It was then speculated here that the report concerned Mr Bukhari. He had on this occasion specified: If it is directed against me, I would like to clarify that I was in Rawalpindi with the deputy commissioner that day and photos of the event are also available.

He then served a legal opinion on Middle East Monitor, which is published from London. The publication subsequently withdrew the report and apologized to Mr Bukhari.

The only addition in the report published in Israel Hayom now is that it identified Mr. Bukhari as the adviser who visited Tel Aviv.

Additionally, the editor of another Israeli newspaper Haaretzs English Edition, Avi Scharf, tweeted that Israel Hayom published the latest article after a military censor cleared the publication that Pakistani Prime Minister’s adviser @ImranKhanPTIs , Zulfi Bukhari, traveled to Israel last November to meet with Mossad Cohen leader.

Mr Bukhari denied the report on Twitter. DID NOT go to Israel. The funny thing is that the Pakistani newspaper says I went to Israel based on an Israeli news source and the Israeli newspaper says I went to Israel based on a Pakistani source. – I wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is. Apparently, I was the only one who was left out.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said sarcastically: Last November’s news already denied and settled… let’s create a new plot with additional masala.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri also dismissed the report as baseless and misleading. He stressed that no such visit to Israel had been made.

Pakistan does not officially recognize Israel although there have been several reports in the past of secret contacts between officials of the two countries. Islamabad’s long-standing position on the issue of formalizing ties with Israel is that this could only happen once Tel Aviv reaches a peace deal with the Palestinians.

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, meanwhile, asked for an explanation of the reported flight of a plane in November from Pakistan to Israel, where he was said to have stayed ten hours.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari quoted media as saying that Imran Khan’s close friend and special assistant was the one on the plane.

This information should come before the nation now. We have concerns about what is being done in the dark of the night. If a plane didn’t pick up Zulfi Bukhari, then who did he pick up? He said.

Israel Hayom’s report claimed that his revelation was validated by the participation of Pakistan and Israel together in a joint naval exercise organized jointly by the US Navy in the Black Sea.

The Pakistani Navy said last week, in response to a question from Dawn, that it would participate in the Sea Breeze 2021 (SB21) naval exercise as an observer.

The exercise runs from June 28 to July 10 in the Black Sea region.

Pakistan is among the participating countries and Pakistan Defense Attach Ukraine will participate as an observer, said a Pakistani Navy media directorate, adding that no Pakistani ships would participate in the activities.

The exercises are attended by 32 countries, including Israel. In addition, Israel and the two hosts, other participating countries are Albania, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece , Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and United Arab Emirates United.

The Pakistani Air Force and Israel have in the past participated together in the US Air Force’s Red Flag forward air combat training exercise.

Posted in Dawn, June 29, 2021

