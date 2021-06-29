Xi Jinping’s July 1 Medal for Tibetan Shepherd brings attention back to Chinese border villages along India’s border





His village, Yumai, now has more than 200 inhabitants in 67 families. Yumai’s per capita net income recorded 34,012 yuan ($ 5,312) in 2020, 68 times that of 1991, according to a report in the Peoples Daily, spokesperson for the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The border villages project received constant attention from the upper echelons of the Party. In 2018, Che Dalha, the president of the Tibet Autonomous Region, visited the village of Yumai to take stock of the construction of the border village. In August 2020, just weeks after the clashes in the Galwan Valley, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi visited the border areas of Tibet to inspect the construction of infrastructure and the construction of villages. The CCP has made no secret of the construction of villages along the Himalayan border with India or the goal it wants to achieve with it. This involves implementing the central policies of improving support for border residents, stabilizing and consolidating the border, the Chinese the plan says. In 2018, Zhuang Yan, deputy secretary of the Tibet Party Committee, said border villages are being developed to ensure consolidation of border areas and border security. The new Chinese village in the Arunachal Pradesh Upper Subansiri district, which recently made headlines, was built as part of this program. While the area where the village originated is part of the Indian state of Arunachal, it has been under Chinese control since 1959. The Chinese village of Pangda, which was in the news last year, arrived 2.5 km inside the Bhutan border near Doklam. It is also one of the 628 xiaokang villages. The inhabitants of these villages, which the Chinese Communist Party calls the defenders of the sacred land and the builders of happy houses, will be additional eyes and ears for the PLA in the border areas. To attract its followers, the CCP is investing in infrastructure. About 30.1 billion yuan, or nearly 4.6 billion dollars, was allocated in 2017 to the construction of new housing and transport, energy and communication infrastructure. China’s border villages have raised concerns in India. Arunachal Pradesh, in its annual budget earlier this year, announced that it will build three model villages along the border with Tibet as a pilot project, for which Rs 30 crore has been allocated. The project, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said, will be expanded in the future to cover more villages. However, the large-scale emigration of border villages on the Indian side, a phenomenon widely observed in states like Himachal and Uttarakhand, has compounded the problem for India. In Uttarakhand alone, more than 180 villages in the three districts of the states bordering China, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh, have disappeared. At least new of these villages are located at an air distance of 5 km from the border. The growing number of uninhabited villages on the Indian side of the border can create more space it is up to China to assert its vast territorial claims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swarajyamag.com/defence/xi-jinpings-july-1-medal-for-tibetan-herder-brings-focus-back-on-chinas-border-defence-villages-along-indian-frontier The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos