Trump in financial and political danger as company faces possible criminal charges | Donald trump





Donald Trump faces a potentially crippling financial and political blow as state prosecutors consider filing criminal charges against his family business this week.

New York prosecutors may soon file an indictment against the Trump Organization over the imposition of lucrative benefits it granted to top executives, such as the use of apartments, cars and tuition.

The 45th president should not be personally charged, but the legal drama could bankrupt his company by damaging its relationships with banks and other business partners, as well as darkening its political comeback.

Ron Fischetti, an attorney for the Trump Organization, held a virtual meeting with prosecutors last Thursday for about 90 minutes in an effort to dissuade them from pursuing criminal charges against the company.

The charges are absolutely outrageous and unprecedented, if indeed the charges are laid, Fischetti told The Associated Press (AP) on Friday. It’s just to come back to Donald Trump. Were going to plead not guilty and indeed petition for dismissal.

Fischetti and his colleagues had until Monday to present their final arguments against the charges, according to a Washington Post report.

The long-standing investigation led by Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, began after former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen paid secret money ahead of the 2016 presidential election to two women who allegedly had sex with Trump; Trump denies the allegations.

Special focus is now on Allen Weisselberg, 73, longtime CFO of the Trump Organization, the private real estate conglomerate. Prosecutors are examining her son Barrys’ use of a low-to-no-cost Trump apartment, cars rented for the family, and tuition paid to a school attended by Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

Such gifts and benefits are worth tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. If the Weisselbergs did not properly account for this money on tax returns and other financial documents, they could be in legal danger. But Fischetti insists that any criminal charge based on social benefits would represent a speculative departure from the previous one.

We looked at 100 years of cases back and found none in which an employee was charged with benefits and certainly not a business, he told the AP. [To be a crime] it would have to be in the interest of society to the knowledge of society. They don’t have any proof at all.

Even so, a point of intrigue is whether Weisselberg will remain loyal to the former president or become an informant, potentially testifying against Trump, the owner of the company, his sons Don Jr and Eric, who are executive vice presidents. , and his daughter, Ivanka.

Trump, defeated by Joe Biden in last November’s election, has long sought to classify the investigation as a witch hunt and remains politically active. He returned to campaign rallies on Saturday, intends to be heavily involved in the 2022 midterm elections and could run for president again in 2024. But there are signs the walls are closing. .

Vance, investigating possibly widespread and prolonged criminal conduct, reviewed Trump’s tax records, subpoenaed documents, and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and business executives. A grand jury was recently appointed to examine the evidence.

Meanwhile, Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, said she was designating two attorneys to work with Vance on the criminal investigation as she continued her own civil investigation into the Trumps case.

Jamess’s office examined whether the Trump Organization had inflated the values ​​of certain properties for better loan terms and lowered their values ​​for tax relief.

Court records show some overlap between Vances and James’ separate investigations, including their interest in Seven Springs, a 212-acre estate outside of Manhattan that Trump purchased in 1995. James is examining a $ 21 tax deduction. , $ 1 million taken when Trump agreed not to develop the property, after local opposition thwarted his plan to build a golf course and another luxury home construction project was scrapped.

Trump angrily denounced the two investigations. In a statement on Monday, he claimed the case was an extension of the Democrats’ witch hunt against him. They will do anything to stop the MAGA movement (and myself), he said, referring to the Make America Great Again campaign slogan and insisting that the Trump Organization had simply done things that are a common practice throughout the American business community, and by no means a felony.

The ex-president added: Having politically motivated prosecutors, people who were elected because they will get Donald Trump, is a very dangerous thing for our country. At the end of the day, people won’t take it. Remember, if they can do this to me, they can do it to anyone!

Trump’s loss of power in Washington now robs him, his family and his business of the legal protections he enjoyed while in the White House.

The District of Columbia attorney general’s office, for example, is suing the Trump Organization and the inaugural presidential committee for the alleged abuse of more than $ 1 million for the use of the Trump Hotel’s event space in Washington at Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

Ivanka, who was a senior White House adviser, appeared before investigators last December but faces no imminent risk of criminal prosecution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/28/donald-trump-organization-new-york-criminal-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos