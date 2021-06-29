AP communication digest morning 3 hours 40 minutes Xi Jinping building Rodrigo de Tel Te 2 Nasa

Here are the latest cover plans, top stories, and promotional content from AP: Always EDT. For the latest information on AP coverage, please see our coverage plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

PA only

–

Pandemic-Africa-Malawi-Delivery Malawi In the COVID-19 pandemic, few women receive antenatal care. The benefits of developing countries due to low maternal mortality are threatened. Many women are afraid of being infected with the coronavirus in hospitals and instead rely on traditional midwives who give herbal remedies. hospital She reports an increase in labor complications, saying women often don’t ask for help until it’s too late. Written by Grégory Gondowe. Send: 1,520 words, photos, videos. A short version of 1,060 words is available.

Top story

Buildings-Collapse-Miami The slow process of sifting through the wreckage of a collapsed Florida condominium building continues through Day 6, as families eager for progress awaited a response. The work was intentional and dangerous. The number of confirmed deaths has risen to 11 as only two additional bodies were found. As a result, 150 people have yet to be described in the community just outside the surfside. Miami By Russ Bynum. Sent: 590 words, photos, graphics, videos.

Building Collapse-Sister Building The sister building is about a block from the oceanfront condo tower in the collapsed neighborhood of Miami. It was built a year later by the same company using the same materials and similar designs. This worried some residents of Champlain Towers North enough to leave, but most were convinced that the 12-story building, almost 40 years ago, was better maintained. I said I did. They’re not saying the same issues that the 2018 engineering report had with the South Tower are in the support beam buildings and swimming pools. By Terry Spencer and Las Bynum. Send: 800 words, photo. Use BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI-VIGNETTES.

Click here for more articles on the collapse near Miami.

BIDEN-Infrastructure President Joe Biden aims to educate voters on the economic benefits of a $ 973 billion infrastructure package when they visit Wisconsin. He hopes this trip will spur a bipartisan deal, mostly accompanied by millions of new pledges of work. By Josh Boak. Sent: 830 words, photos, videos. Future projects: 1,100 words after the 2:00 pm remark.

Ethiopian-Tiger Crisis The Ethiopian government has an immediate unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict as Tigray fighters occupy the region’s capital and government soldiers withdraw. Was declared. A ceasefire could destabilize Africa’s second most populous country and calm the war by threatening to do the same with a larger horn. Africa Hundreds of thousands of people in Tigray are experiencing the world’s worst famine crisis. By Karaanna. Send: 820 words, photo.

Afghanistan-Goodbye Bagram-Bagram Airfield has been the center of US military power in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years. It was a large small town behind fences and blast walls, just an hour’s drive north of Kabul. In a few days, the last American soldier will leave the base. They leave a mixed legacy. By Kathy Gannon. Send: 1,150 words, photo.

NASA-DWINDLING DELTAS NASA uses a high-tech aerial system, along with mud flooding operations on boats and islands, for a $ 15 million study on two parts of the Delta system in Louisiana. One is connected to the river and is growing, and the other is cut and dying. Scientists at NASA and a half-dozen universities aim to create computer models that can be used with satellite data so that countries around the world can know which parts of the declining delta can be strengthened. By Janet McConnaughey. Send: 1,110 words, photos, videos. NASA-DWINDLING DELTAS-Use the photo gallery.

_______________________________

What are we talking about

_______________________________

Hong Kong-July 1 Photo Gallery The rise and fall of the July 1 protest in Hong Kong. Send: 270 words, photo.

YANKEES-70-YEAR-OLD-BAT-GIRL She’s fine! A 60-year-old Batgirl arrives at Yankee Stadium. Sent: 620 words, photo.

TEXAS GAS LINE EXPLOSION Official: Two people were killed in a gas line explosion in Texas. Send: 190 words.

Suspicious death of Californian children Death of three toddlers being investigated as suspect. Sent: 170 words, photo.

__________________

Virus outbreak

__________________

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA Australia is offering AstraZeneca for all adults to rapidly increase plummeting vaccination rate as more countries stop the spread of COVID-19. Send: 530 words, photo. Use VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

FIJI-VIRUS OUTBREAK The growing coronavirus epidemic in Fiji is expanding the healthcare system and ruining the economy. Send: 520 words, photo.

Virus outbreak – Indonesia – Indonesia has a growing number of new infectious diseases and is “on the brink of a COVID-19 disaster”, so medical care, testing and vaccinations urgently need to be increased. There is. Sent: 280 words, photo.

________________________

Washington / Politics

________________________

Republicans 2024 Republicans aiming to lead the White House in 2024 are wasting their time trying to gain a position of strength in the realm of heavily crowded candidates. Send: 1,100 words, photo.

Parliamentary Violations-Investigation According to a law issued by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a new House committee to investigate the January 6 riots in the House of Representatives summons 13 members and summons witnesses. You have the power to do it. Send: 810 words, photo.

national

Immigrants-Children-Shelters The number of migrant children in the Biden administration’s largest emergency shelter has fallen by more than 40% since mid-June for people across the US-Mexico border . say senior American leaders. An establishment that has been criticized by defenders of child protection. Sent: 710 words, photo.

Tropical-Atlantic Cyclone Tropical Cyclone Danny weakened to a tropical cyclone within hours of landing on the coast of South Carolina, but the system continued to rain heavily over Georgia and parts of Georgia. It was. Sent: 420 words, photo. With a tropical depression, Enrique heads to a resort town in southern Baja.

OBIT-GREG-NOLL Greg Da Bull Noll has a crowded, oversized personality and the courage and skill to ride bigger, stronger waves than anyone has ever tried. Combined to become a surfing legend. He was 84 years old. Send: 930 words, photo.

The opening statement is scheduled for the second phase of a trial to determine whether the man who killed five people in a Maryland newspaper was legally sane at the time of the shooting. I am. Sent: 290 words, photo.

–

International

–

Myanmar Jade The hijacking in Myanmar has provided the military junta with full control over the conflict-ridden country’s lucrative jade mining operation, providing benefits and leverage to bolster its power, the researchers say. Sent: 750 words, photo.

Philippines-Duterte President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte Opponents say it’s the “worst joke”, but when his term ends “if there’s room for me,” he said he might consider running for vice-president on next year. .. Send: 530 words, photo.

Chinese Communist Party – To celebrate the 100 anniversary of the ruling Communist Party, Chinese Xi Jinping Jintao awarded medals to loyal party members, called for respect for Marxism. Send: 390 words, photo.

–

Business / Economy

–

Financial markets Asian stock markets fell on the second day as investors anticipated US employment data on signs of potential inflationary pressure. By business writer Joe Macdonald. Sent: 470 words, photo.

_________________

Art / entertainment

__________________

Fashion-March-Jacobs The fashion community has come together to celebrate the runway’s return to a live show with fellow New York fixture designer Marc Jacobs. By national writer Joselin Novelle. Send: 530 words, photo.

_________

Sports

_________

Stanley Cup Three days later, to help defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning return to hockey’s most spectacular stadium after recovering from injury, playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens in the game. Got an assist to win 5-1 in Stanley Cup 1 final. By sports reporter Fred Gudall. Send: 920 words, photo.

_________________

how to reach us

___________________

At the Neuro, you can reach Jérôme A. Minerva at 800-845-8450 (extension 1600). For the photo, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). Extensions for graphics and interactives. 7636. The extended content of the AP is available at http://newsroom.ap.org. To access the Associated Press Room or for other technical issues, please contact apcustomersupport (at) ap.org or call 844-777-2006.