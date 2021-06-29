High time for international community to urge Pakistan to take verifiable action against terrorist groups: India at the UN





India told the United Nations General Assembly that it is high time the international community called on Pakistan to take effective and irreversible action against terrorist groups operating on its soil, saying Islamabad should not borrow the great way of morality which is charged only with mines of lies. Blaming Pakistan for its vitriolic diatribe against India, Indian government’s Interior Ministry Special Secretary (Homeland Security) VSK Kaumudi said: As expected, the Pakistani delegation has again appealed to false accounts and baseless allegations against India.

He was speaking at the 2nd High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States at the General Assembly on Monday.

For a nation that engages in sectarian violence against its own minorities and maintains a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India, there is nothing new to expect from this delegation, he said. declared in the session Global Scourge of Terrorism: Assessment of Current Threats and Emerging Trends for the New Decade.

He noted that the 7th review of the Global Counterterrorism Strategy (GCTS) has been completed and Pakistan’s false narrative has been summarily denied by UN members.

It is high time that the international community called on Pakistan to take effective, verifiable and irreversible action against the terrorist groups operating in the territory under its control and not to take the great road of morality which is laden only with mines. lies, Kaumudi said, according to a statement issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

According to a UN report released last year, around 6,000 to 6,500 Pakistani terrorists are in neighboring Afghanistan, most with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, posing a threat to both countries.

The 26th Report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team Regarding ISIS, Al-Qaida and Associated Individuals and Entities stated that the Al-Qaida Terrorist Group in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) is operating under the aegis of the Taliban of the provinces of Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar of Afghanistan.

The report came two weeks after India at the UN called on Pakistan to question why it is universally recognized as the international epicenter of terrorism and the “best refuge for terrorists”, while urging the global community to call on Islamabad to take sustained, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist groups operating from its soil.

In June of last year Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly acknowledged the presence of up to 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan and that terrorists there have attacked neighboring countries.

