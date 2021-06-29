NATO to stigmatize China’s security risk despite Beijing’s slanderous cries of G7

A day after the assembly with the leaders of the G7 countries in Britain, President Biden met with the NATO Secretary General to ascertain the United States’ dedication to the sacred obligation of the military alliance ahead of the anticipated announcement that leaders will view China as a security risk for Western nations.

Article 5 is a sacred obligation, Biden said upon arriving at the NATO assembly in Brussels, Belgium, referring to NATO’s collective commitment to defend the members of the alliance.

I need all of Europe to know that the United States is there, he informed Jens Stoltenberg, noting that NATO got stronger when America was attacked on September 11.

The president said NATO is vital to the US prosecution itself.

There is growing recognition over the past two years that we now have new challenges. We now have Russia, which is appearing in a way that is not what we expected, and now we have China, Biden Stoltenberg informed.

As Allied leaders elevated considerations over the latest Russian military build-up near Ukraine, Stoltenberg described the summit as a second turning point.

Stoltenberg also spoke of the growing presence of the Chinese military from the Baltic countries in Africa as a sign that NATO must be ready to stand up for Western security and democratic values, warning that China is moving closer to us. .

We see them in cyberspace, we see China in Africa, but we also see China investing closely in our own vital infrastructure, he said, referring to ports and telecommunications networks. We would like to respond collectively as an alliance.

NATO summit attendees kicked off conferences with a family photo at NATO HQ, for which, according to shared experiences, Biden arrived late.

The photo was staged near a three-story thimble of video screens displaying the NATO summit mark that the leaders used as a backdrop.

As soon as Biden arrived, he took his place in the middle of the first row, close to Stoltenberg and a lukewarm ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The leaders then turned to the monolith to watch a presentation that included a video and still pictures.

The White House said NATO members should report a statement that not only pledges to support Article 5, but also recognizes the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the need for increased security amid attacks ransomware carried out by Russian-based hackers and the challenges posed by China.

Diplomats said the NATO summit’s final communiqué would not name China an adversary, with Stoltenberg making it clear that China will not be an enemy, but would label the ascending Communist nation as a systemic problem for Atlantic security, because it joined Russia with military exercises, launched cyber attacks and quickly built its navy.

Britain’s G7 Assembly of Nations over the weekend berated China for human rights in its Xinjiang region known as Hong Kong for preserving an excessive degree of autonomy and demanded a full investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in China.

Given the threats, leaders are hopeful to hear Biden re-engage the United States in collective NATO defense after Trump’s confrontational rhetoric towards allies from 2017 to 2019 at summits left the impression of disaster, said officials. emissaries. REUTERS

The Chinese Embassy in London said it was staunchly opposed to references to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which it said distorted information and exposed the sinister intentions of a few international countries similar to the United States. United.

China’s popularity should not be slandered, the embassy said on Monday.

Despite Bidens’ assurances that the United States is absolutely committed to the alliance, he is expected to gain reluctance from officers over his administration’s resolution to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 while NATO troops remain in the country.

It’s no shock you’ve seen some international sites express, quite simply, their dissatisfaction with the way things have been conducted, an EU official told Politico. This is another example of one of the problems encountered within NATO, we need to be more discussing and consulting before making choices.

Biden is due to start his day of meeting with leaders of the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania regarding threats from Russia and issues related to cyber expertise and growing expertise, the adviser informed on Sunday. National Security Jake Sullivan.

Later today, Biden will sit down with Erdogan.

Sullivan said the two leaders would talk about regional points involving Syria and Libya, but would also contact China and Russia.

The president’s relationship with Erdogan started on bumpy ground after Biden known by his name in April before issuing a press release acknowledging the Armenian genocide, which outraged Turks.

Turkish authorities deny that the murder of around 1 million Armenians in World Battle I was the result of a deliberate ethnic cleansing marketing campaign.

Bidens’ European trip began with the G7 summit in Britain, including the NATO rally, and may culminate on Wednesday with a one-on-one assembly with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland .

Talks between Putin and Biden are expected to focus closely on the latest cyberattacks, the Russian military presence near Ukraine that many see as preparation for an invasion, Moscow’s interference in the US election, and therapy. dissident Alexi Navalny, whom Putin sent to prison. .

In an interview with NBC Information, Putin rejected the build-up of the military near Ukraine, saying NATO is conducting exercises near the Russian border and the United States is organizing training exercises in the area. army in Alaska, which is close to Russian territory.

Think about whether we are sending our troops close to your borders, Putin said. What would have been your response?

