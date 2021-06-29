Trump’s contempt for White House Covid task force revealed in new book | Donald trump





Amid the chaos in the White House as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, Donald Trump began to derisively refer to the Covid task force chaired by his vice president as that fucking advice Mike has.

The revelation about the president’s contempt for his key advisory body is one of many in a new book, Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administrations Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, which is released in the United States on Tuesday. The Guardian has obtained a copy.

Previous revelations from the book indicated that Trump wanted to send infected Americans to Guantnamo Bay and that he was considering John Bolton, his national security adviser, to be removed by Covid.

Authors Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, both reporters for the Washington Post, also explain in detail how the extraordinary influence of outside consultants on Trump, including the controversial Stephen Moore, has relentlessly undermined the work of the president’s science advisers.

The book is a detailed account of the onset of a pandemic that killed more than 600,000 people in the United States and a federal response crippled by incompetence and internal wrangling.

Trump’s derisory term for his task force, the authors write, was a signal that he wanted this to go away and that he didn’t want anyone to show leadership.

Many members of the task force also did not want accountability, fearing the consequences.

Under the chairmanship of Vice President Mike Pence, who resists his own nomination to replace Health Secretary Alex Azar, the task force was chaired by Dr Deborah Birx, a US Army medic widely hailed for his role in the fight against AIDS, but whose star declined under Trump.

Abutaleb and Paletta describe Birx as a confident leader who isn’t afraid to challenge powerful men, but also someone who overplayed her hand when she decided to praise and flatter Trump as a way to manage him.

From an interview Birx gave to the Christian Broadcasting Network, in which she praised Trump’s ability to analyze and integrate data, the authors write: It was the kind of sycophancy one expected from Pence or [treasury secretary] Steve Mnuchin, not a government scientist.

The authors also say Birx worked well with Pence and was admired by his colleagues, although in April 2020 Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mocked the task force as unnecessary and broken.

Birx served until the end of the Trump administration in January of this year. Unlike her colleague Anthony Fauci, now Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, she did not stay in the public service.

Abutaleb and Paletta also report that in March, as cases skyrocketed and the U.S. death toll exceeded 1,000, unofficial adviser Stephen Moore, Trumps’ emissary [from] the conservative establishment walked into the Oval Office to convince the president to end the closures and move the economy forward.

Moore is an economist who in 2019 was appointed by Trump to the Federal Reserve board, only to step down after Guardian-run media reported controversies in his past.

He told Abutaleb and Paletta Trump that the controversial and soon-to-be-abandoned promise to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter is the smart thing to do, as the economic costs of it are rising and there isn’t much evidence that blockages work to stop the spread.

Containment measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 remain in place around the world.

Moore is also cited as attacking Fauci, a common target of conservative anger over topics such as wearing masks and the origins of Covid in China.

Fauci is the bad guy here, Moore says. He has the Napoleon complex, and he thinks he’s the dictator who could decide how to run the country.

Moore also says that Tory activists he advised as they staged protests against lockdowns and masks and claimed to be successors to major civil rights protester Rosa Parks have asked: What Who’s wrong with that fucking Fauci? Sometimes they called him Fucky, not Fauci.

