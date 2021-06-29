Xi Jinping holds video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin The two heads of state announce the extension of the treaty of good neighborliness and Sino-Russian friendly cooperation

On the afternoon of June 28, 2021, President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin by video link in Beijing. The two heads of state issued a joint statement, officially deciding to extend the treaty of good neighborliness and Sino-Russian friendly cooperation. Putin expressed his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Xi Jinping stressed that we soon welcome the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Sino-Russian Friendly Cooperation. The idea of ​​lasting friendship established by the treaty is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and the themes of peace and development. The treaty is a living practice of promoting a new kind of international relations and building a community with a shared future for humanity. The current Sino-Russian relations are mature, stable and solid and can withstand the test of any change in the international situation. The two sides support each other on matters concerning the fundamental interests of the other and have carried out effective strategic coordination, effectively protecting the common interests of the two countries. The results of pragmatic cooperation are fruitful, with improved quality and increasing quantity. The two countries have coordinated closely in international affairs and jointly safeguarded genuine multilateralism as well as international equity and justice. As the world enters a period of turmoil and change, and human development faces multiple crises, China and Russia have coordinated closely and injected positive energy into the international community, leading by example. of a new type of international relations. We should comprehensively summarize the successful experience of Sino-Russian relations which has retained unwavering direction and momentum, and develop high-level designs for new goals and tasks in various fields to inject new connotations into the treaty. I believe that, under the leadership of the treaty, the two countries will continue to make concerted efforts and move forward firmly despite the challenges and obstacles ahead.

Putin expressed his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. He said that Russia cherishes the history of exchanges with the CCP and is willing to strengthen the inter-party exchanges with the CCP. He hopes that China will continue to make new achievements in economic and social development and play a greater role in international affairs under the leadership of the CPC.

Putin said the treaty demonstrates the will for a lasting friendship between the two peoples. The relevant principles and spirit established by the treaty have played an important and unique role in the long-term and healthy development of Russian-Chinese relations. Russia is satisfied with the unprecedented high level of current Sino-Russian relations as well as the comprehensive and steady development of bilateral cooperation. Today, we issued a joint statement and formally decided to extend the treaty, which will lay a more solid foundation for the long-term development of bilateral relations. Russia stands ready to continue to deepen mutual strategic trust, strengthen strategic coordination with China, firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and respect development systems and pathways. chosen by each. He also called for deepening practical cooperation, increasing people-to-people exchanges and strengthening coordination in international affairs, so as to elevate Russia-China comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for a new era to a higher level.

Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and support for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP by Putin and all circles in Russia. He stressed that China strongly supports the powerful measures taken by Russia to maintain its long-term stability, and strongly supports Russia in managing its own affairs.

The two sides stressed that the two sides will jointly and firmly protect the international system with the United Nations at the heart and the international order based on international law, protect global strategic security and stability, support and practice genuine multilateralism, s ‘oppose interference in other countries’ under the guise of “democracy” and “human rights”, and resist unilateral coercive sanctions.

The two sides agreed to jointly promote the common human values ​​of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and work together to address common challenges and promote the construction of a community of destiny for humanity.

The two sides also stressed that the two sides jointly oppose the stigma and politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic and the search for the origin of the virus.

The two sides agreed to continue to maintain close high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in vaccines and expand the scale of bilateral trade, expand cooperation in low-emission energy fields carbon, digital economy, agriculture and other areas, and promote alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union. Both sides will jointly oppose the politicization of sport. Russia supports China’s organization of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The two sides agreed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) faces new opportunities and challenges under the current circumstances and that it is important to develop comprehensive plans to promote the development of the SCO.

The two sides also expressed concern over the recent accelerated withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan and the increasingly complicated and grave security situation in Afghanistan, and underlined the joint efforts to safeguard the peace, regional security and stability.

Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi and other officials attended the meeting.