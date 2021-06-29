Trump supporters continue to make unsubstantiated allegation of voter fraud at Alpharetta event





Pro-Trump group holds town hall on election integrity

A conservative group in Fulton County held a town hall with Republican lawmakers. The topic of discussion about alleged statewide voter fraud.

ALPHARETTA, Georgia – The fight for the 2020 presidential election is not over for some supporters of Donald Trump, who still maintain that the general election in Fishing State was rigged, despite little success in the elections. legal challenges.

The Trump-aligned “Women For America First” group hosted an election integrity event in Fulton County at the Avalon Hotel in Alpharetta. It brought together more than 100 people.

They called Fulton County “ground zero” for what they said really happened in the November general election across the country.

“If they actually won, then they should be happy to prove that they really won,” said Amy Kremer, President of Women for America First, who received thunderous applause.

Last week, a Georgia Superior Court judge dismissed the bulk of a lawsuit calling for a thorough inspection of 147,000 ballots in Fulton County. This decision virtually eliminates the possibility of in-person examination of mail-in ballots using powerful microscopes.

These Trump supporters believe it will nullify President Joe Biden’s 12,000-vote victory in the state.

Those present Monday evening believed that at least some of those ballots were counterfeit.

Among those who spoke was Suzi Voyles, a Trump supporter who said she worked as a poll director and claimed to have witnessed irregularities.

“I started to glance at the ballot. Every vote on every ballot from both sides, even soil and conservation, was exactly the same,” Voyles said.

There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in Fulton County or elsewhere in Georgia.

