Boris Johnson is accused of misleading rape victims by claiming that the government is injecting € 1 billion to eliminate backlogs. David Lammy, of the Labor Party, accused the Prime Minister of “either a deliberate lie or a terrible mistake” after making the false statement during Prime Minister’s Questions, as the government invests a small fraction of the sum. The shadow justice secretary wrote to the prime minister to tell him he had misled MPs and to the statistics watchdog to demand an investigation. The prime minister hit back at Keir Starmer, who blasted the government for the country’s record rape conviction rate and the Conservatives’ shutdowns of 295 courts since 2010. Mr Johnson, who was later criticized for dismissing questions about the rape as “jabber”, said the minister “was fixing this by investing an additional $ 1 billion to clear back legal backlogs.” In fact, the expenditure review found that the government is investing $ 275 million to manage the impact of the downstream demand for an additional 20,000 police officers and reduce Crown Court backlogs.















Mr Lammy’s letter to the Prime Minister and the UK Statistics Authority says: In Parliament, you not only rejected Keir Starmers’ questions about record rates of rape convictions and prosecutions as a jabber, you induced the Room in error about the amount of funding your government is willing to invest to fix it. This is either a deliberate lie or a terrible mistake that shows that you have no idea how big the victim problem is in the justice system. Are you going to come to the House urgently to correct the record and apologize, once again, for the rape victims who have abandoned them? A source close to Justice Secretary Robert Buckland called the allegations a “misleading gimmick”, adding that Mr Johnson was “clearly” referring to financial assistance to victims “over a number of years”. He said: “It’s time for David to quit his Talk Radio show, spend less time on Twitter and tackle the issues.”







During PMQs, Mr Johnson apologized to rape victims for the trauma and delays they faced in seeking justice, but came under heavy criticism after targeting Labor in the end of the exchange, stating: We are continuing our work. They chatter, we chatter. They procrastinate, we deliver. They waver, we vaccinate. Jess Phillips of Labor was among those who called the comments “shameful”. A party spokesperson later clarified that the PM was targeting comments against the Labor leader rather than ignoring questions on the issue.

