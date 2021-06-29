Looks like Ivanka Trump lied under oath to criminal investigators





If you’ve been careful over the past few years, you know Donald Trump and his family have a hard time telling the truth, which is another way of saying they are real liars. Trump himself, for example, has told 30,573 lies as president, and God knows how many since he left the White House. Melania Trump claimed to have graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in architecture, which of course never happened. Eric Trump insisted the Trump Organization ceased to do international business when his father became president, a statement certified from burning pants. In April, it emerged that Donald Trump Jr. had apparently lied to prosecutors investigating the 2016 nomination and, according to a new report, his sister Ivanka Trump may have it, too.

According to Mother Jones reporter David Corn, during a deposition in December 2020, the DC attorney general’s office asked the ex-president’s eldest daughter if she was involved in the planning process for the inauguration. (DC Attorney General Karl Racine sued the Trump Organization, the Trump International Hotel and the Trumps 2016 Inaugural Committee in January 2020, alleging that the groups funneled large amounts of money for the inauguration into the first family pockets via the hotel.) Ivanka, who was an executive. to the Trump Organization before becoming a senior advisor to the president, reportedly replied under oath, I was really not involved, adding that if her opinion was solicited, she would give her comments to my father or anyone who asked me for my point. view or my opinion. That was it, she claimed.

But according to documents obtained by Mother Jones, this does not appear to be true! Instead, it appears the former first daughter was intimately involved in decision-making for various aspects of the inauguration:

An email chain shows that Ivanka Trump was directly involved in the planning of at least one proposed event for the inauguration. On November 29, 2016, Rick Gates, then vice-chair of the Presidential Inauguration Committee (known as PIC), emailed him the current schedule of inauguration events. He noted that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a senior producer working with PIC, will be calling you to discuss some additional ideas she has on other events that we would like to see if you would be willing to do based on our meetings. . Ivanka replied to Gates and Winston Wolkoff, Super. I make a loop in my assistant Suzie who can coordinate a moment to connect us.

A few days later, Winston Wolkoff sent a long Dear Ivanka and Jared [Kushner] email to Ivanka Trump and her husband. She thanked them for our meeting yesterday and presented them with a high-level summary of groundbreaking plans for your review. It was a detailed report on the various events and themes created for the launch of Trumps. The overriding strategic goal, she reported, reinforced the theme With the People: Making America Great. She presented key messages, including Our greatest strength is our people and Americans deserve to be heard, and their government must listen. She noted that at their recent meeting she and Ivanka Trump discussed how to include Donald Trumps’ constituency in the events, and Winston Wolkoff referred to proposals to do so. This included inviting families from all 50 states to attend official functions and providing them with plane tickets. Accommodation. Hairdressing & makeup.

In this email, Winston Wolkoff also asked Ivanka to confirm that she will be hosting a reception / dinner for women entrepreneurs as part of the grand opening. Please let me know who you would like to invite, she added. And she asked if Ivanka Trump would prefer the event to be held at the National Museum of African American History or the National Gallery of Art. Winston Wolkoff also attached to the email the communication strategy for the inauguration, the proposed event program and a list of the 100 most influential women in business, philanthropy, fashion, politics. and finance. She ended the note by saying that she would follow up with them during Tta’s reference to Trump Tower.

