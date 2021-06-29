Pakistan’s support for Chinese crackdown on Uyghurs continues to grow





ANI | Updated: June 29, 2021 2:58 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): In recent years, Pakistan’s support for Chinese actions near the border has shifted from counterterrorism measures taken against militants of Uyghur descent affiliated with South Asian jihadist groups to raising individuals to Chinese government request.Kunwar Khuldune Shahid writes for The Diplomat that the older brother of textile and carpet merchant Abdul Wali has been kidnapped by local authorities. Wali belongs to a Muslim Uyghur family from the Dabancheng district of Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region in China. Wali said his brother, an Islamic cleric, has been accused of being a member of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), an Islamist militant group banned as a terrorist group in China and Pakistan. Wali’s friend Ibrahim Ahmed, whose father moved from Xinjiang to Gilgit-Baltistan, said the Pakistani Uyghur community has increasingly suppressed their identity in recent years amid Chinese influence. growing. I travel Pakistan up and down for work. The Chinese have taken control of the country. In Gilgit, many ask family members, especially men, to move to other parts of Pakistan and even other countries. China is erasing the Uyghur presence from Gilgit, where many of us have lived for decades, “Ahmed told the diplomat. Gilgit-Baltistan is the gateway to the 62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). dollars, Beij ing the biggest overseas investment and an important part of its Belt and Road (BRI) initiative. Pakistan, which proclaims loud and clear that CPEC is its economic lifeline, has increasingly acquiesced to Chinese demands since the launch of the project, which combines financial embezzlement with human rights violations, which now includes repression of Uyghurs, writes Shahid. In 2018, a protest was initiated by Pakistani men including Uyghur women had been held in Chinese internment camps. However, protesters were threatened and dispersed, leaving individuals to plead their case. “I have been recording protests for three years now. concerning the fate of my wife. She returned to China in 2018, and I haven’t heard from her since. I don’t know where she is and how she is, “said Imran Malik, a Lahore-based trader. Rights groups fear that Malik’s wife, along with more than a million other Uyghur Muslims, is detained in Chinese “re-education camps” as part of Beijing’s attempts to erase Uyghur Islamic identity It has been reported that local Uyghurs have been forced to eat pork, which is prohibited according to Islamic theology.

In addition, thousands of mosques have been destroyed in Xinjiang and Islamic clothing, including veils and “abnormal beards”, have been banned. The diplomat reported that the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) released its “Islam Dispossessed” report on May 13, which stated that Pakistan is among the countries that have helped China arrest imams and commit “which is probably tantamount to genocide under international law ”. With its crackdown, Pakistan helped mainstream the Chinese narrative on ETIM, which had not been heard of until 9/11, “said Peter Irwin of UHRP, author of” Islam Dispossessed. “Noting that Pakistan completely follows the Chinese line on persecuting Uyghur Muslims, Irwin said the Chinese government’s narrative is facilitated by Muslim countries downplaying crimes against Uyghurs. It’s a battle of narratives, but there are just some Overwhelming evidence of what is being done to Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. We have testimonies from imams, we have interviews with many other residents who escaped captivity. There is a clear picture of what these camps really are. He said. World Uyghur Congress (WUC) Advocacy Officer Zumretay Arkin, whose family was among those who escaped from Xinjiang, said many community members who are in Pakistan. of then decades. fear for their future. She also criticizes the current government led by Imran Khan in Pakistan for “echoing Chinese propaganda.” “But now Pakistan is deporting Uyghur Muslims, putting our lives in danger. Pakistani agencies are now reporting directly to Chinese authorities for the ongoing crackdown, ”she said. The WUC condemned Khan’s interview with Al-Jazeera in 2019, where he said he was “unaware” of what was happening to Uyghur Muslims. On the Uyghur issue, Khan regularly says that China has done a lot for Pakistan, implying that the country cannot speak out even if it wanted to because of the economic cost. Last week, in an interview with Axios on HBO, Khan again expressed a similar submission to China and denial to Uyghur Muslims, according to The Diplomat. In its 2017 report “Seeking a Place to Breathe Free”, the WUC published a list of Uyghurs who had been expelled by the Pakistani government. In addition, Chinese authorities, together with Pakistani authorities, are now using mass surveillance, tracking and other artificial intelligence software. (ANI)

