Sausage Democracy: History, reinvented – Policy Forum





In this episode of Democracy sausage, Chinese pundits Yun Jiang and David Goodman join us in discussing the 100-year history of the Chinese Communist Party and what it might reveal about the present and future of the country. On July 1, 2021, China will celebrate 100 years of the Communist Party (CCP). So how has the party evolved from its formation to the present day? Why is the government of Chinese President Xi Jinping seeking to eliminate alternative versions of history that challenge the official party line? And with the party and its leader focused on control, what future for the country? Democracy sausage, Editor-in-chief of History of china blog Yun Jiang and Emeritus Professor of Chinese Politics David Goodman join Professor Mark Kenny in reviewing the history of the CCP before its centenary and discussing the future under Xi Jinping. Listen now: https://bit.ly/3w4b3eL David goodman is Emeritus Professor of Chinese Politics in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Sydney and in the Department of Chinese Studies at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou. He is also a fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia. Yun Jiangis editor-in-chief of theHistory of chinablog at Australian National University (ANU) and researcher at ANU’s Australian Center on China in the World. Marc Kennyis Senior Fellow at the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He arrived at the university after a prominent journalistic career, including six years as chief political correspondent and editor of national affairs forThe Sydney Morning Herald,Age, andCanberra weather. Sausage Democracy with Mark Kenny is available onApple podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We would love to hear your feedback on this podcast series! Send your questions, comments or suggestions for future episodes to[email protected]. You can also tweet us@APPSPolicyForumor join us onFacebook group. This podcast is produced in partnership withAustralian National University.

