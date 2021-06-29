Adam Kinzinger doesn’t understand why Trump fans went to Iowa rally to ‘worship a loser’





Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger said he did not understand why supporters of former President Donald Trump went to a recent rally in Iowa to “worship a loser.”

The Republican congressman made his comment during a Sunday night interview on CNN Newsroom with presenter Pamela Brown. Brown noted that Trump spoke at his first rally since leaving office, in Wellington, Ohio, on June 26. There, Trump repeated his repeatedly debunked and baseless claim that the election was stolen from him due to an unprecedented nationwide conspiracy of voter fraud.

Brown asked Kinzinger if he agreed with Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who compared Trump’s rally to professional wrestling. “I think people recognize that it’s a lot of show and bombast,” Romney said, “but it’s not going anywhere. The election is over. It was fair.”

In response to Brown, Kinzinger called the rally “a losing president’s rally”, adding: “He is the first president to lose reelection in decades.”

“I don’t know why these people would go out there and, in essence, ogle and… worship a loser, but they did,” Kinzinger said.

Adam Kinzinger said he didn’t understand why supporters of former President Trump went to a recent rally in Iowa to “worship a loser.” In this photo, Kinzinger speaks with reporters following a House Republican conference meeting at the US Capitol Visitors Center on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Kinzinger also lambasted Republicans who have remained silent on Trump’s election fraud allegations. In his interview, Kinzinger called Trump’s claims a “big lie,” a term that refers to a propaganda technique of deliberate mass deception widespread by Adolf Hitler and his Nazi officers.

Kinzinger also criticized parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy for “resurrecting” Trump’s political life by attending Trump’s meeting with Republican leaders several weeks after the Jan.6 insurgency. Kinzinger said he had not spoken personally with McCarthy since the insurgency.

Since then, Kinzinger has increasingly spoken out against Trump and opposed pro-Trump members of Congress, such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Kinzinger was one of the few Republicans in the House to vote to certify victory for Democratic President Joe Biden’s Electoral College. Kinzinger also voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan.6 Capitol riots.

However, throughout Kinzinger’s career, 90.2% of his votes in Congress aligned with Trump’s positions, according to political statistics site FiveThirtyEight.

Kinzinger voted in line with Trump’s position not to expand the housing assistance and health care provisions in the Affordable Care Act during the pandemic. Kinzinger also voted in agreement with Trump against providing disaster relief to Puerto Rico, restoring net neutrality protections, requiring background checks for all gun buyers and against impeachment. of Trump for obstructing justice and abuse of power in December 2019.

Newsweek has contacted Kinzinger’s office for comment.

