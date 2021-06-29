Prime Minister Modi called a high-level meeting in the evening, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will also be in attendance





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting tonight to discuss the recent drone attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are also reportedly present at the meeting. According to reports, many senior officials, who work to keep the country safe, are also attending the meeting. Sources close to ABP News said there could be a discussion about the attack on the Jammu and Kashmir air base. After the attack on the air base, all security institutions in Jammu and Kashmir were placed on high alert. At present, the goal of the Indian government is for democracy to be established in Jammu and Kashmir and therefore for elections to be held as soon as the demarcation is completed. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with the leaders of Gupkar Dal in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi, which was attended by 14 leaders of 8 political parties. After this meeting, there was a sudden increase in terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, the purpose of this meeting may also be to assess the security situation in the midst of the evolving situation in Jammu and Kashmir and then develop a solid strategy accordingly. The high-level meeting is being held a day after Rajnath Singh concluded his two-day visit to Ladakh. Home Office hands over investigation into attack on Jammu Air Force station to NIA The investigation into the attack on Jammu Air Base has been officially assigned to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The National Investigation Agency has summoned all documents from the investigation so far into the matter with the Jammu and Kashmir police. The NIA will register a case very soon and proceed with the investigation. Previously, several agencies including the NIA, the National Security Guard, as well as local police and air force officials were investigating the terrorist attack, the first of its kind in the country.

