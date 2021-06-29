US’s irresponsible exit from Afghanistan will lead to civil war, researcher predicts





TEHRAN – A Pakistani researcher is convinced that the irresponsible withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan will pave the way for a civil war in the country that will negatively affect the entire region.

Arhama Siddiqa told The Tehran Times that an expansion of the US presence in Afghanistan would give the Taliban some legitimacy to continue the fighting, but if an irresponsible troop withdrawal takes place as it is now, there will be no doubts a civil war that will have domino effects on the whole region and gradually global implications.

Taliban fighters were fighting government troops inside the northern city of Kunduz on Wednesday after occupying the main border post with Tajikistan the day before and reaching the outskirts of the main northern hub. ‘Afghanistan, Mazar-e-Sharif. Overall, the Taliban’s lightning attack in northern Afghanistan has brought down dozens of districts over the past week, placing much of the countryside under insurgent control.

The failure began when the Bush administration not only avoided talks with the Taliban, but also outright rejected the agreements the Afghan government itself signed with the Taliban in 2001 and 2004, which could have ended. at war 15 years ago. Likewise, the Obama administration made the same mistake, argues Siddiqa.

Here is the text of the interview:

Q: How do you assess the American withdrawal from Afghanistan?

A: When President Biden announced that the United States would begin reducing its troop presence from July 2021, the responsibility for ensuring peace in Afghanistan was transferred to the Afghan people, especially the Taliban and the United States. Afghan government to reach a viable and lasting compromise. However, contrary to previously optimistic estimates, there are now fears, in the context of the recent violence in northern Afghanistan and what can be described as a totally irresponsible withdrawal of the US administration, that Kabul is collapsing in six to twelve months after the end of the US troop withdrawal. Another major concern is that the ungoverned spaces left by American troops, supplemented by the concentration of Afghan factions on internal struggles, could be filled by militants such as Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Q: Imran Khan has said that Islamabad will not allow the United States to use Pakistan as a base for their operations in Afghanistan. How do you read his statement?

A: I would like to make three points here.

First, if you analyze Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement in the years leading up to his election, you will notice that he continually criticized previous Pakistani governments for allowing American boots on Pakistani soil. His vehement opposition left little room for Mr. Khan’s government to roll out a red carpet and comply with any US demands.

Second, hypothetically, if Pakistan were to help the United States, it would most likely damage Islamabad’s ties with the Taliban, which the former can hardly afford to do.

Third, if Pakistan accepts the US request, it would be of concern to two of Pakistan’s neighbors, China and Iran. The current rivalry between the United States and China is no secret, as is the aversion of the United States to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Therefore, China would not want the United States to keep an eye on the development of CPECs, especially near Gwadar. Likewise, Prime Minister Khan has attempted to reestablish ties with Iran and if he complies with the US proposals that would put a stop to that and his statements regarding mediation / facilitation between Iran, Arabia Arabia and the United States will be challenged. In addition, it would upset the neutral balance Pakistan maintains in the Middle East (West Asia) and have serious security implications.

Q: How can Iran and Pakistan cooperate to establish peace in Afghanistan?

A: Iran and Pakistan not only share borders with Afghanistan, but also a unique cultural bond and now have vested interests in the Afghan peace process. Tehran and Islamabad also retain some influence over various Afghan factions. The two countries can also cooperate to counter threats such as those posed by Al Qaeda and ISIS.

In addition, for the development of their economic and strategic interests, a stable Afghanistan is equally important for both sides. It should also not be forgotten that Iran is now officially part of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and that any instability in Afghanistan will negatively affect the implementation of the agreement. Here, I must mention that the Sino-Iranian agreement has immense benefits for Pakistan and now also has an interest in maintaining its sanctity. The Sino-Iranian agreement gives new impetus to the extension of the CPEC to Afghanistan as well. Therefore, Iran and Pakistan can both contribute to peace in Afghanistan through counterterrorism measures, maintain their development trajectories and continue to facilitate the Afghan peace process by bringing all parties to the negotiating table.

Q: Are you predicting a civil war in Afghanistan?

A: There are two aspects to this. The first is that it goes without saying that the extension of the American presence in Afghanistan would give some legitimacy to the Taliban to continue the fighting and would continue to prolong the status quo. Second, if an irresponsible troop withdrawal takes place as it is now, there will undoubtedly be a civil war that will have domino effects on the entire region and gradually global implications.

Q: Why has America failed to contain the Taliban in Afghanistan?

A: Given that it’s been 20 years since the United States invaded Afghanistan and what President Biden has called the Eternal War appears to have been driven more by emotions and irrational behavior than by careful strategic planning.

I think the failure started when the Bush administration not only avoided talks with the Taliban, but also outright rejected the agreements the Afghan government itself signed with the Taliban in 2001 and 2004, which could have end the war 15 years ago. Likewise, the Obama administration made the same mistake.

The Taliban cannot be excluded from the peace process. They are an integral part of the Afghan landscape if sustainable peace and development are to prevail. In Afghanistan, they will have to be part of the government. This is what the United States has failed to recognize for years.

