Shenzhou Update 12: Life in Space, Xi Jinping’s Call, etc.











(Photo: Pixabay from Pexels) Shenzhou 12 launched over a week ago and now its three astronauts are adapting to life in space. Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo arrived at the Tianhe space station module on June 17, according to Space. The arrival in Tianhe came 6.5 hours after the three astronauts boarded a Long March-2F rocket that took off from a launch site in the Gobi Desert. Shenzhou 12 is the third of 11 space missions planned by the Chinese National Space Administration which involves the construction of China’s own space station. The space station is expected to be completed by next year. Related article: China Successfully Launches First Space Mission in Five Years The 12 Shenzhou astronauts: life in space (Photo: Pixabay from Pexels) The Shenzhou 12 is expected to last three months and now that they’re over a week into their mission, the three astronauts are getting used to life in Tianhe. Tang, in particular, has become accustomed to the microgravity environment. The Shenzhou 12 mission is his first trip to space. According to Space, these astronauts are able to recall their families to Earth. Tianhe is also equipped with a kitchen and a microwave so that astronauts can have a hot meal whenever they want. A refrigerator and folding tables are also available. Astronauts actually have more than 120 types of food and drink to choose from, according to the deputy director of the Chinese Manned Space Agency. Ji Qiming. The prepared food has already been divided into weekly menus based on the preferences of the astronauts. The supplies were stored in the docked cargo spacecraft Tianzhou 2, which was sent into space ahead of the Shenzhou 12 launch. The supplies also include teas, juices, and coolers filled with fresh fruits and vegetables. Xi Jinping makes a call Chinese President Xi Jinping made a video call to the three Shenzhou 12 astronauts, by space. The call was made from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center with the help of China’s Tianlian relay satellite network. These satellites made communication possible between Earth and those in space. During his phone call, Xi Jinping reportedly congratulated and supported the Tianhe astronauts. “All Chinese people care about your life and work in space all the time,” he said during the video call. The Chinese president also inquired about their working and living conditions on board the Tianhe. Liu Boming then informed the president that they had to perform two spacewalks as well as technical tests. One of the tests they have to perform is for a large mechanical arm that will help in the construction of the space station. Shenzhou 13 is in preparation (Photo: Pixabay from Pexels) Despite the successful launch of Shenzhou 12, Shenzhou 13 is in the process of emergency preparedness. The launch, if necessary, will involve another Long March 2F rocket as well as the Shenzhou 13 spacecraft. Both should be ready for a quick launch at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert in the event of a launch. emergency, according to Space. Also Read: China To Launch ‘Heavenly Harmony’ Module Into Orbit – The Quest For The Space Station Continues This article is the property of Tech Times Written by Isabelle James 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

