Shoaib Akhtar hails inspirational work of Aamir Khan one day after Imran Khan condemns Bollywood

Former Pakistani cricketer and one of the game’s most beloved international stars, Shoaib Akhtar recently shared a video from his official Instagram account in which his son is reportedly seen enjoying the actor’s song Bum Bum Bole. Indian Aamir Khans Taare Zameen Par (2007).

Amir Khan’s work always does wonders for all the children and mine to keep it going, Akhtar wrote in the caption, complimenting the timeless work of the actors who continue to influence, inspire and elevate the mood. viewers even after 14 years.

Akhtar is a big fan of Bollywood films and tries to keep up to date with films from the Indian film industry. In fact, the Rawalpindi Express wished that if there was ever a biopic made in his name, he wanted actor Salman Khan to play his part.

Shoaib Akhtar “If ever my biopic is done, I want Salman Khan to play the lead role”

Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 4, 2020

If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to star in it, Akhtar, quoted by Saj Sadiq, a Pakistani journalist, said on his Twitter account.

The timing of Akhtars’ appreciation for Indian actors coincidentally met the harsh criticism Bollywood faced by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said Bollywood in India and Hollywood in the States -United were the main reasons for the spread of vulgarity in the culture.

I want originality in our film industry and for it to bring a new way of thinking, ”Khan said at the National Amateur Short Film Festival in Islamabad. The vulgarity went from Hollywood, came to Bollywood, and then this kind of culture was promoted here, he added.

#Pakistani film industry influenced by ‘vulgarity’ in #Bollywood, #Hollywood: PM # ImranKhan.https: //t.co/HdxNP5Oj8E

TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 29, 2021

In the past, the Pakistani Prime Minister has also made rather shocking comments about how women wearing less clothing invite sexual predators.

In April, Khan was asked about his thoughts on the theory of women’s clothing causing sexual violence. Here is how he replied: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It is common sense.

“… I said the concept of ‘purdah’. Avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs. It’s a whole different way of life. of society here. So if you stir up the temptation in society to some extent – all these young people have nowhere to go – it has a consequence in society. “

He added: “It depends on the society you live in. If in a society people haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact on them.”

