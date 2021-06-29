Turkish opposition leader calls for unity to oust Erdogan





Opposition leader and Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu calls on all Turkish parties, citizens and democracy supporters to unite their ranks to overthrow the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The AKP has been in power in Turkey for almost two decades. Kilicdaroglu said all equality-loving citizens from all walks of life should come together and support democracy, regardless of which political party they voted for in the past. Besides rallying for democracy, Kilicdaroglu reaffirmed the need for Turkey to hold early elections. The CHP, which achieved remarkable results in the 2019 local elections, and other opposition parties have repeatedly called for moving towards early parliamentary and presidential elections to rid the country of the current economic deterioration. They accuse the government of mismanagement and inability to provide solutions to the crises sweeping the country. Kilicdaroglu, while inaugurating a number of projects implemented by the CHP-owned Izmir Municipality, pledged to make several amendments in the first six months of his term if his party wins the election. We will solve the problems of starving children and families with financial problems, no matter which political party they support, he pledged at the dedication ceremony. According to Kilicdaroglu, CHP municipalities provided four times the social assistance provided by municipalities affiliated with the ruling party. We have taken care to preserve the dignity of the recipients of this aid, and we have not shown the poverty of the needy, nor have we displayed our aid to the poor and needy in front of the cameras, as the party does. in power, he said. Kilicdaroglu pledged to end poverty in Turkey, where he said he would not allow any child to fall asleep hungry.



