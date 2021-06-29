This is Jokowi’s response to BEM UI critics calling out the King of Lips





Jokowi’s response to criticism of BEM UI as the lip service king



President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he did not question the criticisms of the University of Indonesia BEM which called the head of state king lip service. Regarding criticism, Jokowi considers criticism legitimate as long as it is polite. According to him, criticism was conveyed by BEM as a form of expression of opinion. “Someone spoke lip service to the king of service. Yes, I think it’s a student form of expression,” Jokowi said in a video uploaded to Youtube from the presidential secretariat on Tuesday (6/29 / 2021). Jokowi also considers that the management of the campus should not silence the criticisms expressed by the students. As we know, the rector of the UI had summoned the management of BEM UI after Jokowi’s criticisms went viral on social networks. “So criticism is okay and universities don’t need to block students from speaking out,” he said. Nevertheless, Jokowi recalled that Indonesia has a culture of etiquette and politeness. “But also remember, we have a culture of etiquette, we have a culture of politeness,” he said. Therefore, he didn’t care about criticism. Jokowi believes that BEM UI students learn to express their opinions. “Yes, I think that’s normal. Maybe they learn to voice their opinion,” he said. But the most important thing, Jokowi said, is for the government to focus together on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic “But the important thing is that we all focus together on managing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. Called by the Chancellor after Jokowi’s criticism Previously, BEM UI strongly criticized President Joko Widodo. In this open review, BEM UI called President Jokowi the “King of Lip Service”. This review was shared on BEM UI’s social media accounts, both on Twitter and Instagram. BEM UI highlighted Jokowi’s broken promises and said the president often makes promises. “JOKOWI: THE KING OF LIP SERVICE. Hello, UI and Indonesia! Jokowi often sells his sweet promises, but the reality is often not in tune. He said this, the point was that,” BEM UI wrote on Instagram , cited by Suara .com, Sunday (6/27/2021). Not so long ago at least 10 BEM UI students were summoned by UI Rector including BEM UI President Leon Alvinda Putra by UI Director of Student Affairs Tito Latif Indra on Sunday (27/6/2021). “That’s right, due to the meme’s posting on social media, UI took a tough stand by immediately calling BEM UI on Sunday afternoon June 27, 2021,” said Amelita Lusia, head of public relations and KIP UI. Amelita said the summons was not intended to silence students’ freedom of speech, but UI said the student’s actions broke the rules.

