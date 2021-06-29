Donald Trump struggles to hurt Joe Biden from the outside, looking inside





Donald Trump’s relentless criticism of Joe Biden might thrill his supporters, but little seems to be doing much to alter the wider opinion of his successor or to strengthen his own image beyond those who support him. already.

Trump mentioned Biden and his administration – calling it a “utter and utter disaster” – 29 times during his rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday.

It follows a trend of harsh words addressed to Biden by the former president, who has consistently criticized the Democratic commander-in-chief throughout his tenure so far, marking a continuation of the insults thrown during the election campaign.

But while Trump’s inflammatory words grab attention and energize those who remain loyal to him, polls indicate a limited impact of this barrage on Biden.

The president’s approval rating has so far remained above 50% throughout his time in the White House, according to a FiveThirtyEight tracker representing numerous polls. Right now it stands at 52.7%.

The YouGov / The Economist poll, meanwhile, tracked the popularity of Biden and Trump.

Biden’s figures from the first poll after his inauguration on Jan.20 to the last poll remain largely consistent.

A poll conducted Jan. 24-26 showed that overall, 53% of those polled had a favorable opinion of Biden – 29% very favorable and 24% somewhat. While 42 percent had an unfavorable opinion, 13 percent somewhat and 29 percent very.

In the latest poll, conducted June 20-21, Biden’s numbers were similar.

Overall, 50 percent had a favorable opinion with 29 percent very and 21 percent rather. Then, 43 percent had an unfavorable opinion, 31 percent very and 12 percent rather.

While Biden’s numbers have remained similar, Trump’s have also leveled off.

In the June poll, 41 percent said they had a favorable opinion of him, 24 percent very, and 17 percent somewhat. In the January poll, it was similar with 40 percent favorable – 27 percent very and 13 percent rather.

The January poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent, while the June poll was plus or minus 2.7 percent. Each round of surveys was conducted among 1,500 American adults.

As Trump continues to hint at his candidacy in 2024, the poll indicates that public perception of him and Biden – who expects him to run for a second term – remains in favor of the Democratic president.

Thomas Gift, founding director of the Center on US Politics at University College London, told Newsweek that the consistency of the pair’s numbers is likely due to each being “known quantities.” People have had many opportunities to form their own opinions – Trump only left the White House in January and was a well-known figure prior to his political career, and Biden having been a regular in American politics, previously as a senator and deputy chair for decades.

“It’s no surprise that support for Trump and Biden remains relatively rigid in the polls. Both are amounts so well known voters knew what they were getting in 2020, and in a possible rematch, it sure would be. the same, ”Gift said.

However, he suggested that from now on, it is too early to make any predictions on a possible rematch, as circumstances may still change by 2024.

He continued, “At the same time, that does not guarantee that a future race would end with Trump on the losing side. Even setting aside the possibility that Biden will not happen again, the possibility of unexpected events over the course of the years. next few years – like an economic slowdown, a foreign policy crisis, or White House scandals – might be enough to tip enough voters to Trump’s side.

“It’s also important to remember that most polls hide the all-important measure of voter enthusiasm. If Trump voters are more motivated to vote after four years without their candidate in power, it could do tip the election in a different direction next time around. All in all, it’s too early to make any predictions. “

Justin Buchler, associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Case Western Reserve University, referred to Trump’s approval numbers throughout his presidency, stressing that they remained within a “historically narrow range.” According to the FiveThirtyEight tracker, Trump’s peak approval was 45.5% near the start of his presidency and his nadir was 36.9%. It generally stayed in the low 40s.

Buchler attributed this in part to “the hardening of partisan polarization in the electorate” and also to “the unique polarizing nature of Trump’s personality.”

Such factors will continue to be at play for Biden during his time in the White House, Buchler told Newsweek.

“It’s too early to say how President Biden’s poll will compare to that during his administration, as a rally effect or disaster could push his numbers significantly above or below his current range, but the polarization supporter who set limits for Trump’s poll numbers will also continue to work for Biden, ”Buchler said.

He suggested that without a major event to tip Biden’s opinion in one way or another, his ratings would likely remain stable, regardless of Trump’s partisan messages.

Buchler continued: “However, a ‘rallying’ effect around the flag ‘could raise his poll numbers above that range, is that the case for George W. Bush after 9/11, or a catastrophe could cause a collapse similar to what we saw with Richard Nixon during Watergate, or George W. Bush during the collapse of the financial system

“Unless something big happens Democrats will continue to support President Biden, Republicans will oppose him, only about 10-15% of the electorate are ever true. independent, and that means partisan messages rarely count. So whatever Donald Trump says is unlikely to have any effect, either on President Biden, or on his own potential electoral fortune. “

John Owens, professor of US government and politics at the University of Westminster, also told Newsweek that partisanship strongly limits approval rates, which somehow explains why they remain relatively stable.

“It is important to remember that hyperpartisan polarization characterizes contemporary American politics and government, which means that ruling party voters strongly oppose the president. Partisanship severely limits a president’s approval ratings. in today’s environment, ”Owens said.

In order for Trump to increase his popularity, Biden’s ratings would have to drop below 50% – a number he has consistently been above throughout his tenure – Owens said.

“Only if Biden’s popularity drops below 50% – say, if the economy collapses – will we know if Trump will raise his ratings. I suspect neither of them will. will produce, ”Owens said.

Owens also pointed out other factors he said could lower Trump’s ratings and maintain Biden’s, highlighting their ratings on handling the COVID-19 pandemic as one.

So far, Biden has scored higher than Trump in the polls on this point.

“What has hurt Trump the most is his incompetent and chaotic response to COVID, which has been the biggest issue for voters for the past 15 months,” Owens said.

Owens said people will remember this, as their perceptions may also be shaped by the violence of January 6 and criticism of Trump’s actions surrounding that day.

Regardless of that and future events, Owens suggested that partisanship is usually the primary factor impacting the numbers.

“The interplay between Americans’ views on a president’s performance on specific issues and their views on the same president’s overall performance is complex, inconsistent, and heavily influenced by partisanship. Voters could broadly agree. Biden’s handling of COVID, but the virus isn’t the only issue they care about – and partisanship trumps most other factors, ”Owens said.

“Nonetheless, despite partisanship, performing well on a big issue in the eyes of most voters still helps presidential approval ratings, both in terms of overall and electoral popularity. But partisanship and other issues limit the effect. “

Richard Johnson, senior lecturer in US politics and politics at Queen Mary University in London, also told Newsweek he expects Biden’s grades to remain stable, citing how those of his later predecessors, Trump and former President Barack Obama, have remained consistent throughout their time in White. Housing.

“Barack Obama and Donald Trump had very stable approval ratings compared to former presidents, especially after their first months in office. Due to intense partisan polarization, this should also be the case for Joe Biden,” he said. Johnson said.

“The United States remains tightly but strongly divided. Trump’s approval ratings have remained in the 30/40 range for his entire presidency. It is entirely possible that Biden’s approval ratings could hover in the 50/50 range. 40 for much of his presidency. I ‘I’m not convinced that a lot will change that. “

Johnson, however, has suggested that while Biden’s approval rating is relatively high, his disapproval is also quite high. The latest figure from FiveThirtyEight’s tracker puts it at 41.9%.

“Maybe this is where Trump makes the difference,” Johnson said. “Negative partisanship – hostility to the opposing party – is even stronger now than it was under Obama. “

While Trump’s rallies may not further alter Biden’s perceptions or strengthen the former president more broadly, there is still logic in holding them – by maintaining the support he has within the GOP. . Although he has yet to confirm a run in 2024, he has regularly hinted at it and remains a favorite for the Republican nomination if he so chooses.

“In view of the 2024 Republican primaries, Trump must remain the darling of the party’s base. Holding rallies in front of crowds of worshipers in pro-Trump territory is one way to ensure that his supporters continue to feel ‘loved’. of him, “he added. Johnson said.

Newsweek has contacted the former president’s office and the White House for comment on the comparable notes from Trump and Biden.

Former President Donald Trump has often criticized his successor, President Joe Biden, but despite this, the Democratic Commander-in-Chief’s poll scores have remained stable. Scott Olson / Doug Mills / Getty Images and Getty Images / New York Times / Pool

