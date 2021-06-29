Boris Johnson increasingly confident in July 19 reopening, says Britons will learn to live with Covid





(REUTERS) Boris Johnson told Cabinet that it is increasingly convinced that Britain will be able to fully open on July 19 and that the British will then learn to live with the Covid-19 virus. In a sign of his growing belief that mass vaccination successfully facilitates restrictions for good, the prime minister told his colleagues to No 10 than the last The data looked good. Although cases continue to increase, the number of hospitalizations and deaths is increasing more slowly. Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said he had expressed growing confidence that he would take the final step on July 19. Young people were flocking in record numbers to get bitten and 84% of adults had now received the first dose. In a meaningful sentence, the Prime Minister told ministers: Once we complete the roadmap, we can live with the covid. His spokesperson said that meant covid would be rampant in this country and around the world, just like the flu, but people would manage the risks and get on with their lives. As we do with other illnesses like the flu, we will learn to live with the virus, the spokesperson said. Professor Robert West said the government has a big job to do to educate people about the risks of the coronavirus as society opens up more. Professor West, who is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors (Spi-B), told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that infection control needs to be integrated into people’s daily lives in the same way as road safety . He added: People are working on how we can incorporate better infection control into people’s lives and of course we already have models for that, with road safety for example, which is actually a pretty parallel. strong. You find yourself in a situation where you have to get on with your life, you have to do the things you want and have to do, but what you are doing is taking action to minimize the risk. When asked if people understand the risks, Professor West replied: Not so well at the moment based on the evidence we have, so it’s a big job to do. The story continues For example, many, many people still do not know what to do if they have been infected and are showing symptoms. New health secretary Sajid Javid gave an optimistic assessment of the prospects for opening up the economy on July 19 in his first statement in the Commons. Read more 5,000 people to perform in street show to mark Queens Platinum Jubilee Standard victory as judge decides 14m laundromat couple can be nominated What the newspapers say on June 29

