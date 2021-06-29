Let’s forget about the Trump era. His supporters will not forget us.





His poorly educated disciples probably did not know any member of the elite, had never met a member of the elite. They knew what they had seen of them on their computer screens and on their television screens. But strangely enough, just as there is an economic network that connects everyone in a given country, from the poorest to the richest, there is also an invisible web of emotions that allows a struggling Idaho truck driver to blaming a Syrian immigrant from Michigan. that he has never met and to feel ashamed and diminished by a successful business executive in New York that he has never met. And so, millions of Donald Trump followers might feel humiliated by the imaginary contempt they felt in their direction through this invisible web from the same well-educated people that Trump had sat with thousands of times. during dinners.

Trump, of course, knew the elite were wrong about him. He knew that instead of being stupid, he was actually quite intelligent, and even though he couldn’t speak gracefully, he knew he could speak with the powerful musicality of a comedian and vernacular eloquence. of a preacher. And he knew that those who despised him were impostors, that what they said when they spoke was invariably nothing more than a carefully designed and manipulative construct, when what he said came straight from his guts. Trump followers, perhaps, were less confident, which was one of the reasons why Trump’s egomania seemed appealing to them.

Of course, there was a time, and that was only a few decades ago, when the old elite were hardly felt or hated by anyone, when the virtues they claimed to represent, the virtues of being calm, sensible and judicious seemed to be accepted. by the overwhelming majority of the nation’s citizens. In fact, during this quieter time a person couldn’t be the president of the country, a person couldn’t even read the headlines of the evening news if they seemed to lack these virtues. Night after night, the tasteless and sympathetic news anchors read the news in their pleasant baritone voices, and everyone in the country seemed to be sitting on their couch and nodding their heads. But for those who experience an overwhelming fear of the future, panic at the obsolescence of their skills, the old sofa no longer provides the old feeling of comfort.

When people feel sinking, when they feel trapped, locked in, helpless, and looking for a whimsical figure or a substitute to identify with, someone who will express their frustrations, they don’t turn to the virtuosos. of self-restraint. When disgruntled school children are trapped in a classroom with a teacher they can’t stand, they don’t rejoice in the behavior of the student with the highest grades, the one the teacher prefers, Barack Obama of the class. Rather, they revel in the antics of the villain of the class, the one who dares to challenge the professor, the one who knows exactly how to drive the professor crazy. They themselves may or may not have the nerve, they may or may not have the imagination to find a way out of their misery, but they brag about the exploits of the child who knows somehow. another disturbing the whole class. And that bad boy was Donald Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newrepublic.com/article/162742/elite-vs-trump-supporters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos