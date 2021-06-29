Azerbaijan and Turkey to make joint films [PHOTO]





(MENAFN – AzerNews) By Laman Ismayilova Azerbaijan and Turkey will further strengthen their cooperation in the film industry. Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov and Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan discussed the joint production of films and series dedicated to Azerbaijan’s victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020. Anar Karimov referred to the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha and Shusha’s declaration on allied relations signed on June 15. Ahmet Misbah Demircan stressed that these reciprocal visits have contributed significantly to the deepening of cultural ties. He stressed that the film industry is one of the important areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish cultural cooperation. The Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism noted that the two countries have a number of interesting themes to enter the international arena through cinema. The parties also exchanged views on holding joint film festivals, cooperation between public and private film organizations and filmmakers from both countries. They also talked about the Turkish-Azerbaijani film “Fulya”, a documentary about Fulya Ozturk, military reporter of the “CNN-Turk” television channel who played a major role in conveying the truth about the Nagorno-Karabakh war. from 2020. The 11-hour video material, shot by Fulya Ozturk and the cameraman, will be used in the project produced by Azerbaijan Film Studio and DADA Film Company. Filming began in June at CNN Turk headquarters in Istanbul and will continue in Gandja, Tartar, Barda and Fuzuli. Fulya Ozturk arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the filming. The screenwriter and director of the film is Tahir Tahirovic. Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks against Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. The 44-day war ended with the Russian-negotiated peace accord signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over the Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh which, along with the seven adjacent districts, was occupied by Armenian armed forces during the war of the early 2000s. 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to resolving the conflict. In addition, Anar Karimov met Cuban Ambassador Alfredo Nieves Portuondo. During the meeting, the parties discussed the holding of joint cultural events and exchanged views on the prospects for future cooperation. Mr. Alfredo Nieves Portuondo underlined the importance of further strengthening the partnership between the two countries. The meeting continued with a discussion on issues of common interest. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz #AHMET MISBAH DEMIRCAN

