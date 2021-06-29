Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had crucial talks on Tuesday with Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval. Prime Minister Modi’s crucial virtual meeting with his top ministers and the NSA comes amid a drone attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu. Before this crucial meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the air force chief, the sources said. Notably, the meeting also took place a day after Rajnath Singh concluded his two-day visit to Ladakh. While there was no official word on the agenda for the high-level virtual meeting, the situation at J&K and along the line of actual control should be in the foreground. The ANI news agency later quoted sources as saying that discussions had taken place on futuristic challenges in the defense sector and on equipping the armed forces with modern equipment. PM holds high-level meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval, discussions have taken place on futuristic challenges in the defense sector and equipping our forces with modern equipment: sources (Photo file) pic.twitter.com/hkM6aJhq8M ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021 In a major security concern, a drone attack was carried out on the Jammu Air Force station in the early hours of Sunday. Explosives were dropped on the IAF station in Jammu by two drones. The case was referred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Meanwhile, Alert Army soldiers foiled a possible drone attack on a military station in Jammu on June 28. “The two drones took off. A major threat was thwarted by the vigilance and proactive approach of the troops,” he said. Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Dilbag Singh said the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is suspected of being behind the drone attack. The Center turned the investigation into the drone attack to the NIA. Importantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday, which is expected to discuss the Covid situation and may also focus on the functioning of a few ministries, sources said. The meeting will be held virtually. The Union Council of Ministers is headed by the Prime Minister and comprises Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS), those who are independently responsible. Work done by the Ministry of Roads and Transport and the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Telecoms could be reviewed at the meeting, the sources said. A detailed discussion of the COVID-19 situation is also likely during the meeting. Political observers believe the cabinet meeting is growing in importance as it comes at a time when political circles are abuzz with speculation about a cabinet expansion and a possible reshuffle. Live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-meets-home-minister-amit-shah-defence-minister-rajnath-singh-and-nsa-ajit-doval-2372667.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos