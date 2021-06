Trump Properties sales increase since leaving office

One bright spot for former President Donald Trump since he stepped down in January is that his real estate sales have reportedly increased.

The article continues under advertisement

The increase in sales can be attributed to falling prices for Trump properties throughout his tenure, Realtor speculated. The outlet also noted that many properties were built in the ’70s and’ 80s and therefore would be considered obsolete.

The article continues under advertisement

Source: MEGA

The article continues under advertisement

However, older properties would do as well as buildings of the same age. “They are not going to resist the rest of the market because they are mature,” luxury broker and president of Olshan Realty Donna Olshan told Realtor. “What a buyer is looking for in a condo is new construction.”

In the past year, sales of about two dozen properties on the Trump Organization’s website have increased 72%, while average prices, most of which are condos, have fallen nearly 24%. since 2016, noted the point of sale.

The article continues under advertisement

The coronavirus pandemic also had an influence on condo sales, in general, up 23% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year. Condominium prices have risen 38% in the past four years and Trump has fallen 30%.

The article continues under advertisement

Most of the recent sales have been at the former president’s properties in Florida, where he appears to have a lot of support and moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office. However, New York and Nevada have also reportedly increased their sales. Sales haven’t changed much in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Hawaii, but the Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago are said to have declined slightly.

Denise Rubin, group president Denise Rubin and real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Realty, told the store that she has sold ten units so far this year to Trump Hollywood, the highest of which was $ 3.95 million for six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. top floor unit. A total of 39 units were reportedly sold in the state in the first quarter of 2021 with prices rising as well. The median reached $ 1.03 per unit, with the median being $ 920,000 the year before.

The article continues under advertisement

“For everyone I sell to, it’s always a status symbol,” Rubin said and noted that many of his clients are international. “They are happy with the name Trump, and the prices are great and going up.”

The article continues under advertisement

Rubin also said she has noticed an increase in the number of buyers coming from New York and New Jersey who are interested in the equipment or because they know people in the building. She added that while the policy isn’t often talked about, many of her U.S. buyers are backing Trump.

“I liked the tower, I liked the amenities, I liked the price,” said Jerry Ardizzone, who recently bought a unit in Trump Towers in Sunny Isles Beach. “I’m on the sand, and Florida is hot right now for resale.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okmagazine.com/p/sales-donald-trump-properties-increase-lower-prices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos