Condo collapse is a warning to inspect coastal balconies





Inspect coastal balconies There is talk of the “chipping” of the Surfside condo as a factor in the collapse of the building. The crumbling of concrete generally begins when the steel reinforcement is embedded in the concrete. I have spent over 30 years selling condominiums in Northern Palm Beach County. I’ve seen many waterfront condo balconies crumble. They had to be fixed. Some were so bad that we had to dig concrete all the way to the living room. Most condominium associations have a rule that indoor-outdoor rugs cannot be laid on balconies due to moisture build-up. Anyone living in a waterfront condo in our area should be aware of chipping and ensure their balconies are inspected often. Al Hayward, Palm Beach Gardens To civilly protest against voting restrictions The three-ringed circus of unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, acts of insurgency and passing laws that make voting more difficult for everyone continues. I find it hard to believe that anyone who believes in America is not angered by the actions, words and deeds of elected Republican officials at all levels who have supported this false narrative. Their words are shameful. Their passing of laws designed to deprive people of their constitutional right to vote, masked by the false premise of securing future elections, and their blatant disregard for decency and honesty can lead nowhere but to more in addition to acts of civil disobedience. For my part, I will be at the polling stations on primary and polling day and I will distribute bottled water and snacks to those who are in line to exercise their right to vote. I fully understand that this will be a violation of the new rule. called the recently passed electoral reform law and I will be prepared to accept the consequences of my actions. I believe that a lot of people, regardless of their political affiliation, are equally angry, frustrated and disgusted. I urge you to join me in protesting the Florida legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis insulting democracy and remember, in the next election, who did this to all of us. Bruce Brodsky, Boynton Beach This is how it starts America should declare a day of national mourning for the loss of freedom in Hong Kong. The promise of freedom for 7.5 million Hong Kong people for 50 years has been broken. Worse still is what this portends. My concern is best illustrated by a comparison. Adolf Hitler began his territorial expansion with the annexation of Austria, then the Sudetenland, then all of Czechoslovakia, then … Likewise, Xi Jinping also has a great appetite for territorial expansion, political control, and military intimidation. He built island fortresses on small islands near other nations. He changed Tibet to the extent that Tibetans are now a minority under a larger Han Chinese population. It is hard to imagine a greater example of military intimidation than that of the Chinese warplanes flying near the coast of Taiwan. Perhaps the worst are the actions in Xingiang province where there are accusations of genocide. All of this underscores the need for great caution in dealing with Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. Charles Winfield, Boca Raton

