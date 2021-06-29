The inevitable peace for the promotion of tourism: PM





PESHAWAR:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that promoting tourism was not possible without peace, stressing that foreign tourists would only come to Pakistan if they felt safe here.

Speaking to the media on a day trip to Naran, a tourist destination in the Kaghan Valley in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Imran said that after terrorism was eradicated, the influx of tourists doubled. He added that the government would ensure the implementation of regulations to discourage random construction.

“Unfortunately, our elders did not deliver justice in Pakistan,” Imran said. He said he had asked provincial governments to draft tourism promotion laws. “Many sports, including rafting, are being introduced to attract tourists,” he added.

“There is a great place for religious and historical tourism in the country [however], ensuring that public order is inevitable for the promotion of tourism, supplemented by the development of infrastructure and facilities such as resorts and recreational activities.

He said the focus will be on summer and winter tourism, to generate income and create jobs. He added that under the newly introduced integrated tourism zones, the government would ensure the implementation of regulations to discourage random construction.

Previously, Prime Minister Imran launched several tourism and environmental protection projects. Speaking on the occasion, he said that with an environmentally friendly infrastructure in place, the northern regions of Pakistan with their captivating natural beauty could become the world’s top tourist destination.

“Strict enforcement of regulations to ensure the preservation of green cover and the cleanliness of tourist sites can help Pakistan capitalize on the true potential of tourism,” the Prime Minister said in his speech to Tiger Force, the young volunteer from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for public service.

The projects included the distribution of 550,000 biodegradable bags, the establishment of a waste collection system, the delivery of motorcycles to community forest rangers, the launch of an emergency response service for tourists, the tree planting along the bank of the Kunhar River and trout farming.

Imran said promoting sustainable tourism through laws to control waste and damage to trees in areas with increased visitor influxes could secure the fragile ecosystem. He ordered strict compliance with regulations to ensure the cleanliness of tourist places and ensure severe action against violators.

The Prime Minister said that Allah the Almighty had endowed Pakistan with a beautiful and diverse landscape, ranging from plains to mountains, and stressed that the best way to express gratitude was to preserve the natural course of the world. ‘environment.

“I explored the world, but found no match with the beautiful landscapes of Pakistan,” he said. “Future generations will be grateful to us for a clean and green Pakistan. “

He said the government’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative was aimed at taking care of nature and encouraging people to avoid littering public places and protect trees. He expressed confidence that corrective measures in the tourism sector would bring a revolution towards income generation.

He mentioned that Switzerland, half the area of ​​the northern regions of Pakistan, earned $ 80 billion from tourism, compared to $ 25 billion in total exports for the latter. However, with the right measures, Pakistan could harness the potential of tourism even more, he added.

He advised residents and parliamentarians from the Kaghan Valley to engage in keeping their area clean to attract more tourists, which he said would benefit the local economy.

The prime minister regretted that garbage was thrown into the Kunhar River and urged hotels to ensure proper waste disposal. He commended the efforts of Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan in developing a strategy to protect environmentally friendly tourism in the Kaghan Valley.

The prime minister planted a Deodar tree along the bank of the Kunhar River as part of an erosion and silting protection project. He also distributed motorcycles among the rangers, who patrolled the river to combat illegal fishing.

By releasing an adult trout into the river, the Prime Minister inaugurated the “Destination Trout Trophy” in which people would be allowed to catch fish but release immediately. The rangers would also guide people on trout fishing.

As part of a project to rebuild mature brown trout in the Kunhar River, approximately 30,000 farmed trout would be released into the river. As part of the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ initiative, the Prime Minister has launched a campaign to distribute around 550,000 biodegradable shopping bags to the community.

A tourist emergency response service to provide first aid and other emergency services to tourists along the 170-kilometer Kaghan Valley was also inaugurated. The Kaghan Development Authority will install all-weather benches along the Kunhar River, Lake Saif-ul-Maluk and Lake Lulusar.

The Prime Minister handed over the garbage collection, disposal machines as well as the mechanical broom for the cleanliness and beautification of the tourist town.

Earlier in a briefing, Hazara Division Commissioner Riaz Khan told the Prime Minister that future plans included the rebirth or mountain hike of Karakorum, tulip planting, high altitude marathon, the creation of a fishing and aquatic school, as well as a chairlift with its ongoing feasibility study. .

He also asked the prime minister for a grant of Rs 200 million for the Kaghan Development Authority and the rehabilitation of the Korakorum highway and the N-15 to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in and out to tourist towns.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the development of former tribal districts was the top priority of the current government.

The current government wanted the full inclusion of citizens of former tribal districts into the national mainstream, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during an interview with Members of the National Assembly (NAM) from former tribal districts, including Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Malik Fakhar Zaman Khan and Jawad Khan, who called him here.

Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Nur-ul-Haq Qadri was also present at the meeting.

(WITH APP ENTRY)

