Donald Trump Jr.’s Joe Biden Video Seen Over 2 Million Times





A video clip of Donald Trump Jr. mocking President Joe Biden for giving Russians a list of banned cyber targets has gone viral on Twitter.

The former president’s son targeted Biden in the video, originally posted on Rumble, a video site popular with some conservatives, on June 19, three days after the summit between Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

In the four-minute-13-second monologue, Trump Jr. mocked Biden’s statement that he had provided the Russians with a list of 16 entities “defined as critical infrastructure” ranging from the energy sector to systems. water supplies that Biden said were “off limits.”

Conservative voices criticized Biden’s statement for sending a message to Moscow that anything not on the list would be fair play.

The United States imposed sanctions on Moscow after the SolarWinds hack compromised government agencies last year. This attack was linked to the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR. Washington has also accused Russia of interfering in its 2020 elections. Moscow has rejected both charges.

Donald Trump Jr. is pictured at Williamsport Regional Airport May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. He mocked President Joe Biden after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a video that went viral. Drew Angerer / Getty

Meanwhile, a Colonial Pipeline cyberattack on the U.S. east coast is believed to originate in Russia, although it is not believed to be state sponsored.

Trump Jr.’s Rumble video titled “Biden is a weak clown for Putin” was viewed only 16,000 times as of Tuesday morning. However, a 29-second clip shared on Twitter has been seen much more widely, having so far garnered over 2.3 million views.

In it, Trump Jr., wearing a baseball cap and black t-shirt, said, “I don’t think Joe is smart enough to be like, ‘Hey, let’s let them off the track, don’t hack not McDonald’s on CC “

“I mean, why doesn’t he give Putin like, I don’t know, the keys to nuclear football?”

Trump Jr. continued with his dismissive tone.

“What’s the list?” Don’t hack, a – Joe’s basement. Two – Hunter’s businesses. Three – Hunter’s laptop, ”in reference to the president’s son Hunter Biden, whose dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma came under scrutiny after the email leaked. from a laptop allegedly belonging to him.

“What is happening?” added Trump Jr., who has regularly posted videos to Rumble since February, praising the platform for providing a “level playing field” for conservative voices.

Meanwhile, in an interview published Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the US warning to Russia about cyber-hacking.

He told La Repubblica that if Moscow “continues to attack us”, referring to SolarWinds and election interference, “then we will respond”.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

