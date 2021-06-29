WATCH: Ian Blackford reprimanded by President for exposing Boris Johnson’s lies





IAN Blackford was reprimanded by the Speaker of the House of Commons for pointing out the Prime Minister’s lying story.

It came as SNP Westminster chief urged Michael Gove to launch an independent investigation into the “flagrant abuse of public money for political purposes”, following revelations that Covid emergency funds have been used to conduct surveys on the Union.

Asking an urgent question about the government’s use of coronavirus contracts, he said: “After the revelations and resignations over the weekend, the issue of the topic concerns yet another scandal at the very heart of this Conservative government. It seems that even the health pandemic cannot eliminate classic conservative patronage. “And the scale of this particular scandal makes it one of the biggest to date. The Secretary of State ordered the use of a Covid emergency contract of £ 560,000 to lead a constitutional campaign on the Union. Instead of using a Covid emergency contract to order PPE for the NHS, the minister chose to order political polls. “This is not media speculation and it is not even a political accusation. It is an obvious fact. This comes directly from official evidence that has been released by the High Court. ” Blackford then asked for answers to several key questions, including whether the Prime Minister was aware of the poll and with whom the results were shared. He also asked when the results would be released in full and how much more policy research had been commissioned during the pandemic – and at what cost to the public purse. The SNP MP then cited a report in The National. READ MORE: Michael Gove has bizarre excuse to dismiss investigation into Covid money scandal He said: “These are just a few of the questions the Secretary of State needs to answer. There are many, many more. “The Secretary of State was in Scotland yesterday. He held a press conference. He told Greg Russell of The National newspaper that “we are not using taxpayer funds for political opponents.” He went on to say that the contract had been ceded by others. “We know from the witness’s statement that these things are not true. The truth and this government are distant strangers, and it should come as no surprise if we remember that the Prime Minister was sacked, not once but twice, for lying. ” His comments led to an intervention by House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said he was “not convinced” of Blackford’s claim. Asked to withdraw his request, the SNP Westminster chief did not back down, insisting he was “based on facts”. Blackford’s urgent question came after it was revealed that Gove asked officials to commission polls on “attitudes towards the British Union” using an emergency contract given to a company run by two of his associates. The Cabinet Office minister has denied allegations of embezzlement of public funds from a coronavirus contract used to conduct opinion polls on Scottish independence. Junior Minister Julia Lopez, who responded to Blackford, declined to engage in an investigation and said the Cabinet Office would not release the search results in full. She told the MP that the contract “was not about a constitutional campaign and any suggestion that the government is doing political research on the parties is entirely false.” This prompted Blackford to shout “this is a lie, this is a lie”. Lopez continued: “The government regularly conducts research in all parts of the UK to support policy development. In this case, we are testing public attitudes related to the Covid-19 pandemic and this has become very particularly relevant as different parts of the UK have started to diverge in their approach to testing. ” The Conservative minister added that “non-sensitive” elements of the work would be released “in due course” and said: “Separately, the Cabinet Office regularly conducts surveys on attitudes towards the Union, but this work has been interrupted for a while. the coronavirus crisis. “We are aware that the Scottish government has also conducted attitude surveys on Covid, and we have not seen this research, and we would not expect to do so.”

