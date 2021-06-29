After last week, Donald was warned that he was no longer the leader of the GOP | Mulshine





It’s been almost a century since the great HL Mencken wrote the obituary for William Jennings Bryan, the former presidential candidate who died in Dayton, Tenn., Shortly after the Scopes Monkey Trial.

It was clear to everyone, when Bryan came to Dayton, that his good days were behind him – that he was now definitely an old man and was finally heading for silence, Mencken wrote. There was a vague and unpleasant itch in his appearance; he looked somehow dirty, although a careful glance showed him neatly shaved and dressed in crisp linen. All the hair had disappeared from the dome of his head, and it had started to fall, too, behind his ears.

Donald Trump biographer Michael DAntonio expressed a similar sentiment in terms any American today can understand. In an interview with CNN, DAntonio proclaimed that Trump had entered his Fat Elvis period. (This writer argues that Elvis was not that fat in the 1970s.)

After the events of the past week, there is ample evidence to support this claim. The Donald is in line with the king, at least when it comes to his role in the Republican Party.

The most obvious sign was this Centennial Institute poll of likely Republican voters in the 2024 presidential election. It showed Trump behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The margin was only three points, but the poll shows that the party base has already understood that DeSantis is a much more promising politician than Trump.

As for the party leaders, few will say in public that they would like him to just go away. But privately, I have yet to hear any Conservative leader say otherwise.

Lately, some are starting to say it in public. In an interview with The Atlantic, former Attorney General Bill Barr said of Trump’s allegations of a stolen election: If there was any evidence of fraud, I had no reason to suppress it. But my suspicion throughout the process was that there was nothing there, Barr said. It was bullshit. . !

That was indeed, and last week former Vice President Mike Pence expanded this Thursday in remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Now there are members of our party who believe that as chair of the joint session I had the power to reject or return state-certified electoral votes, Pence said. But the Constitution does not give the vice president such authority until the joint session of Congress.

The No.1 proponent of the view that Pence had such authority was of course Trump.

Trump is notorious for not reading the documents he talks about. In this case, he avoided reading the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, which gives states, not Congress, the power to certify electoral votes.

It was done on December 14, and neither Trump or Pence could have done anything about it on January 6. Congress simply monitors the vote count, and when a candidate gets more than 50%, that candidate is the winner.

Had Trump taken this reality into account, he might have hired lawyers smart enough to defend his case before the December deadline. But that didn’t happen, as Barr writes in his next book.

Instead, you’ve got a clown show, he said in an excerpt on Trump’s lawyers. No self-respecting lawyer comes close. It’s just a joke.

Over the jokes, it reminds me of this Fat Elvis classic. The King is playing in Las Vegas when he leans over to speak to a lady in the front row.

Can I ask you something, miss? Elvis said. Are you going to finish those fries?

Trump’s post-election political gluttony must be seen in this light. He had every opportunity to admit that the Democrats had beaten him at his own game. He should have laughed at the loss and promised he would have better luck next time.

Instead, it became a walking malignant tumor, as Mencken described Bryan. What has alienated party loyalists the most is Trump’s penchant for lashing out at his fellow Republicans.

Politico reported that Trump appeared to clear the air last weekend when he attacked two Republican leaders ahead of the state’s GOP convention. When the two spoke, it was as if Trump had said nothing at all. There were no boos.

Trump might not like reading, but I suggest someone read him Menckens’ review of Bryan:

He was an undiluted cad Imagine a gentleman, and you imagined all he wasn’t.

No one would ever say that about Elvis.

But these days, that’s a perfect description of Trump.

ADD – THESE REPORTERS MUST ALSO READ THE CONSTITUTION:

Journalists from virtually every major publication made the same mistake Trump made regarding the 12th Amendment. That’s assuming Congress certifies the electoral vote and members might decide not to.

Wrong.

Certification is done by states, not Congress – and for one obvious reason: if Congress could certify presidential elections, Republicans would not certify Democratic victories and vice versa.

In this article, Pence makes exactly that point:

Now there are members of our party who believe that as chair of the joint session I had the power to reject or return state-certified electoral votes, Pence said. But the Constitution does not give the vice president such authority until the joint session of Congress.

Yet the article – in which Pence makes it clear that states certify electoral votes, is titled Pence proud of his role in certifying the results of the 2020 election.

He didn’t have that role. The 2020 election results were certified by the states, not the vice president or Congress.

Can’t these journalists and editors read the Constitution?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/opinion/2021/06/after-last-week-the-donald-has-been-warned-hes-no-longer-the-leader-of-the-gop-mulshine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos