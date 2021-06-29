Prime Minister Modi chairs high-level meeting at 7 LKM, Defense Minister to brief on ALC and drone attack





Returning from his three-day visit to outposts in Leh and Ladakh, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to brief him on national security issues, sources said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval also arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg for the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, which will also be attended by other senior ministers. In addition to providing an update on the border situation, sources say the prime minister will also discuss his outreach program with key politicians in Jammu and Kashmir last week. The key meeting comes after the defense minister’s assertion that the prime minister will also soon contact political leaders in Ladakh, as he plans to bolster the return to democracy in the now forked region of Jammu and Kashmir. The Defense Minister was on tour in Leh and Ladakh where he reviewed border security at the Real Line of Control (LAC) and various outposts. Sources have informed that the recent drone attack on the Indian Air Force’s Jammu station will also be discussed at the high-level meeting. The first of its kind, the drone attack on the premises of the technical area of ​​the Jammu air base left two minor injuries among the members of the IAF. The case was referred to the National Investigation Agency. Hours later, two more drones were spotted over the Kaluchak military station in the wee hours of Monday. Drones hovering in Jammu airspace were thwarted and forced to return without causing damage. Meeting of PM Modi with the leaders of J&K 14 politicians namely – NC President Farooq Abdullah, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) MY Tarigami leader, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand, J&K Apni Syed Party leader Altaf Bukhari, JKPC leaders Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Baig, Panthers party leader Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta and Nirmal Singh attended a meeting with the Prime Minister Modi on June 24. J&K. The Prime Minister appreciated the cordial atmosphere of the talks and spoke of strengthening grassroots democracy. At the same time, he promised that the territory of the Union would get an elected government once the delimitation process is completed. Welcoming the advancement of development projects at J&K, he urged all leaders to work together to achieve the aspirations of the youth. Speaking on the occasion, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said that several major road projects, two new AIIMS and 7 new medical colleges are being established at J&K. In addition, he stressed that the demarcation and the peaceful elections of the Assembly will be “important steps” in the reestablishment of the state as promised in Parliament.

