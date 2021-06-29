PM Modi calls high-level meeting to discuss Jammu drone attack





On Sunday, two members of the Air Force were injured when suspected drones dropped two explosives at the high-security Jammu air base.

Days after a one-of-a-kind drone attack on the Air Force base in Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the adviser. to National Security Ajit Doval and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday (June 29) afternoon. to discuss security and policy issues. CNN-News18 cited sources to say that the meeting began at 4 p.m. and is primarily aimed at discussing the fallout from Sunday’s drone attack. LOOK: Interview: Can the fighters of the Islamic State of Kerala be tried in India? Publicity Two members of the Air Force were injured when suspected drones dropped two explosives at the Air Force’s high-security base in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday, June 27. The first explosion blew from the roof of a building, while the second exploded in an open area. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case after a case was filed under the Prevention of Illegal Activities Act (UAPA). The terrorist attack was the first of its kind on Indian territory. Before, no Pakistani drone had traveled more than 12 km distance on the Indian side. This, however, covered a distance of 15 km from the international border (IB) with Pakistan. While intelligence agencies firmly believe the drone was controlled across the border, they do not rule out the possibility that it may have been operated from Indian territory. Read also : Reinforced security in Valley after a drone attack; LeT agent slain The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is in charge of the investigation. However, the probe team has not yet determined the flight path of the drones that dropped explosive devices at the Air Force base, as all CCTV cameras installed at the facility have gone. concentrated on roads, an official said. Security has been stepped up around vital Jammu and Kashmir facilities as the military and local police anticipate more drone attacks, Police Inspector General J&K Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.

