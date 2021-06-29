Ehsan Mani will continue to chair the PCB





Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister and PCB chief boss, is set to reappoint Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan for another term on the PCB Board of Governors, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The extension means that Mani will continue as president of the PCB, subject to the due formality of re-election by August of this year. Mani had already been elected without opposition in 2018 for a three-year term.

Mani met Imran at the Prime Minister’s house on June 21, where Imran extended his support for Mani to continue his role. Mani’s first term will end in August, but according to the constitution of the PCB, any of the nine board members can stand for election, as long as the individual’s full term as president “does not apply. must in no case exceed a period of six years “.

While the current nine members of the board are eligible to run for office, historically only one of the two people directly appointed by the prime minister has become the chairman of the PCB. Mani was previously the only candidate to submit his candidacies for the post, and all members of the Board of Governors voted unanimously for him as head of the PCB. Mani had replaced Najam Sethi, who resigned when Imran’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power in the federal government.

Over the past three years, Mani has reorganized the functioning of the PCB, notably by overhauling the constitution of the board of directors, aligning it with corporate governance practices. Until 2019, the president of the PCB could also act as CEO, which gave him the power to implement any board policy he deemed appropriate. This has since been curbed by the introduction of the post of Managing Director.

Mani also oversaw a huge change in the country’s national structure, dismantling the previous departmental and regional cricket and turning it into a model provincial team at Imran’s insistence. The change sparked outrage across the country, with the new system costing several players their livelihoods. Eventually, the PCB created jobs for all veteran cricketers at the association level, inviting them to take up positions in various fields, such as coaching, administration and officiating.

Mani has done mostly well overseeing the rebirth of international cricket in Pakistan, but the foundation for it was largely laid by the previous regime. One notable difference is that Mani’s administration did not have to spend money to visit other teams in Pakistan.

One of the other highlights of Mani’s tenure was the introduction of four independent directors to the Board of Governors, including a woman for the first time in Alia Zafar. Mani rewrote the constitution in 2019, revoking the composition of the Board of Governors and reducing the numerical strength of cricketers’ associations from eight to three in a bid to offset their influence. Besides Zafar, the other three independent directors are Javed Kureishi (CFO), Asim Wajid Jawad (economics expert) and Arif Saeed (economist and business executive). Kureishi and Saeed have been appointed for three years, while Zafar and Wajid will retain their positions for two years.

