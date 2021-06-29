Politics
The “crazy” and controversial Istanbul canal project in Turkey
By laying the foundation stone for the Sazlidere Bridge, one of the six viaducts that will cross the Istanbul Canal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched what he himself calls his “crazy project”, the construction of ‘a canal between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara, despite the low enthusiasm of the Turkish public.
During the Saturday ceremony at the Sazlidere site, the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has placed particular emphasis on the historical character of its extraordinary project.
“This is not a ceremony to inaugurate a fountain,” he told a crowd of supporters including Transport and Industry Minister Adil Karaismailoglu and members of his party, the AKP.
the Turkish the president uttered a series of numbers and hammered out his message: six bridges; 45 kilometers long; 21 meters deep; 30 times safer than the Bosphorus; 90% less traffic; six years of construction; a budget of 15 billion dollars
The Bosphorus Strait sees too much traffic, Erdogan said. Ships sometimes have to wait days before crossing it, the passage is difficult for large freighters to navigate and can lead to accidents, and the only solution is to find an alternate route.
He is optimistic that the Istanbul Canal will allow his country to play a greater role on the international stage of world trade and to accommodate more maritime traffic.
Regarded as the jewel in the crown of a long list of mega-projects launched since taking office 19 years ago, the president swears that these projects will be a source of pride for the Turkish people, a new wonder that will make l envy of the world.
But the country’s public opinion sings a different tune, especially in Istanbul. Despite Erdogan’s efforts to pose as an enterprising successor to Mehmet II the Conqueror, did the Sultan not go so far as to “transport his ships by land” when he captured Constantinople in 1453? the project meets fierce public resistance.
A disaster for the environment
Although Erdogan claims it is backed by research studies, environmental experts are skeptical. First, because the canal will be dug in a wooded area, sheltering sources of fresh water connected to the city’s water supply system since the 17th century. This is one of the reasons why the current mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, of the center-right opposition party CHP, is against the project: 40% of the city’s water comes from the European side. of the economic capital, site of the future canal.
Second, environmental consequence could be all the more destabilizing as the new channel is likely to disrupt the natural balance of currents and counter-currents between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara. Some specialists predict that the man-made canal will act like a siphon, sucking polluted waters from the Black Sea which will eventually end up in the Mediterranean.
But the president turns a blind eye to such objections. For him, the canal is “the most ecological project in the world”. He believes that by freeing the Bosporus, the new maritime passage will benefit the ecosystem of the Sea of Marmaras, which has recently seen a worrying proliferation of “sea snotHere again, the experts disagree with Erdogan. They believe that the Sea of Marmara could become even more polluted with the construction of an artificial passage.
Questionable financial model
During Erdogan’s nearly two decades in power, he radically changed his country’s landscape, including the development of infrastructure, including highways, tunnels, bridges, dams and airports.
In his address on Saturday, the president gave the example of the Osman Ghazi Bridge, which crosses the Gulf of Izmir and takes drivers on a highway connected to the Mediterranean coastal city. It’s a project that has been funded much like the Istanbul Canal should be, and it’s far from a success.
On the strength of encouraging studies, the government had launched the project with the guarantee that the company operating the bridge would collect a certain number of tolls. But in 2020, the Turkish Treasury paid the Yarim AS Highway. company more than three billion Turkish liras (28 million), after the actual number of toll payments turned out to be well below what was stipulated in the contract.
Regarding traffic on the canals, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure said CNN Turkish Saturday: “Of course there will be a guaranteed number of ship passages, Turkey is one of the countries in the world that best employs this financial model.”
The guaranteed number of passages is based on encouraging studies. A report commissioned by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure predicts that in 2026, 54,900 ships will cross the new canal, rising to 68,000 in 2039, a sharp reversal of current trends. Over the past decade, the number of ships crossing the Bosporus has increased from 53,000 to 38,000 per year, due to an increase in the number of pipelines and a decrease in dependence on fossil fuels in some countries.
Free passage through the Bosphorus
But some observers say that, far from increasing, the number of passages should continue to decline. In addition, crossing the Bosphorus, despite the dangers and long queues, will remain free, unlike the new channel.
Erdogan can claim his plan “will not cost the taxpayer a dime” and “get their money back”, but an opinion poll released in April showed more than 60% of those polled disagreed with the clause guaranteeing a certain number of passages.
Faced with opposition from the Turkish public and Turkish banks who say they do not want to take the risk, Erdogan has gone so far as to defend foreign banks ready to finance his project. But foreign countries are also not catching the bandwagon.
Russia, in particular, is not convinced of the benefits of the Istanbul Canal, as it fears the new canal will allow NATO ships a more direct route to the Black Sea.
