Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uddhav Thackeray share strong bond, politics go their separate ways: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut





File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray still shares a very strong bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and one that is separate from politics, Shiv Sena top leader Sanjay Raut said today, weeks after an interaction between the two leaders sparked wild speculation. Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Modi on June 8 over a range of Maharashtra-related issues, but it was their one-on-one meeting that drew the most attention and suggested a thaw between the former allies. Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut played down the Modi-Thackeray cat and said the chief minister’s priority was to push for central intervention in the Maratha quota after the Supreme Court’s annulment. “They spoke for about 40 minutes alone. This should not lead to speculation that the BJP will join the Sena for a government. Our paths are different. The BJP is in opposition and we are in power. But we still have it. strong personal ties. The ties between the Thackeray family and Narendra Modi have been around for years. Politics can be separated but personal ties are strong, “said Sanjay Raut. “Look at Sharad Pawar. We have always had ties with the Pawar family despite our political differences. This is the tradition of Maharashtra – we are people who keep our relationships intact,” he added. In the days following the PM-Uddhav Thackeray meeting, a confluence of several events led to a strong buzz that the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -Congress of Maharashtra was in trouble and that the Sena was gravitating. to the BJP, the longtime allied party he abandoned over a power-sharing dispute after Maharashtra’s 2019 election. One of the factors contributing to the turmoil has been statements by Maharashtra’s Congressional leader Nana Patole to run solo in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which rocked both the Sena and the NCP. “It is our mutual commitment to lead the government for five years. It is not our commitment to participate in the elections together. The elections are in three years. Then we will see who will fight alone,” Raut said. . But despite his annoyance with Congress, MP Shiv Sena asserted that no opposition front could succeed without the party. “Without Congress no opposition front will succeed. Today it may be weakened, but it is still the main opposition party in the country. We must take them. There is no joy in a 3rd front or a 4th front or a 5th. We have to strengthen the existing front, ”said the member of Rajya Sabha. “It is only when it comes to who will lead the front that the problems arise. A new front is not an alternative. We need to strengthen the UPA.” Mr Raut said leaders like (Chief Minister of Bengal) Mamata Banerjee and NCP leader Sharad Pawar should speak to leaders in Congress. “Such a front cannot come to power immediately. But at least there will be a strong and united opposition front and the government will have to recognize it.”

