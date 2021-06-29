Ali Rehman Khan looks forward to working with young filmmakers





Actor Ali Rehman Khan, after attending the 2021 National Amateur Film Festival (NASFF) grand finale and awards ceremony in Islamabad on June 26, 2021, shared his two cents on the event on his networks social.

Speaking to Instagram, Khan shared a photo of himself on the ceremony red carpet with the caption: “So proud of our young filmmakers from universities across the country for submitting such amazing shorts to the National Amateur Short Film Festival. “

He then praised ISPR for “leading the way and organizing such a massive film festival and investing in the future of Pakistan’s film and television industry.”

Khan believes NASFF is precisely the kind of platform young filmmakers need in Pakistan today, provided it showcases their talents and helps them gain recognition by notable figures in the entertainment fraternity.

It also helps to improve their “immense capacity to tell meaningful stories”. He went on to say that he was “excited to see young children reinvigorating the film and theater industry in the near future, and I look forward to working with them!” “

In his speech at the festival, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Pakistani filmmakers to focus on original content and take new approaches. He also urged young people to explore new paths in different areas of life and to try something new instead of copying “the road traveled”.

“Newcomers to filmmaking should explore the great variety and rich diversity of the motherland’s climate, culture and civilization,” he said. Khan went on to note that during the 1970s the country was producing great content, but it all went downhill when filmmakers started copying Bollywood.

“Because of this adoption of extraterrestrial culture, our film industry has lost its originality,” he regretted. “The vulgarity started from Hollywood, came to Bollywood, then this kind of culture was promoted here … In my experience of the world, only originality sells – the copy has no value”, added the Prime Minister.

