Pakistan continues to support Chinese crackdown on Uyghurs





Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): In recent years, Pakistan’s support for China’s actions near the border has come from counterterrorism measures taken against Uyghur militants in South Asian jihadist costumes. It turned into an individual dismissal at the request of the government.

Kunwar Khuldune Shahid told diplomats that the brother of textile and carpet merchant Abdul Wali had been kidnapped by the local government. Wari is from a Muslim Uyghur family in Dabancheng District in Urumqi, the capital of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Wari said his brother, an Islamic priest, was accused of being a member of the Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), an Islamic extremist group banned as a terrorist organization in China and Pakistan. ..

Ibrahim Ahmed, a friend of Wari’s whose father migrated from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to Gilgit-Baltistan, said the Uyghur community in Pakistan has increasingly restricted its identity in recent years as the influence of China was growing.

“I travel across Pakistan for work. The Chinese have taken control of the country. In Gilgit, many leave for their families, especially men, to other parts of Pakistan and other countries. China has erased the existence of the Uyghurs, of Gilgit, where many of us have lived for decades, ”Ahmed told diplomats.

Gilgit-Baltistan is Beijing’s largest foreign investment and the gateway to the US $ 62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an important part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI ).

Pakistan, which has proclaimed CPEC as its economic lifeline, has increasingly accepted China’s demands since the start of the project.

In 2018, a demonstration was initiated by a Pakistani whose Uyghur woman was detained in a Chinese camp. However, protesters were threatened and fired, and individuals defended their actions.

“It has been three years since I registered the protest against my wife’s whereabouts. She returned to China in 2018, but has not been contacted since. I don’t know where she is or how she is. Lahore-based trader Imran Malik.

Human rights groups detain Malik’s wife in a “re-education camp” in China, along with more than a million other Uyghur Muslims, as part of Beijing’s attempt to wipe out the Uyghur Islamic identity. I’m afraid. There are reports that local Uyghurs were forced to eat pork, which is prohibited by Islamic theology.

In addition, thousands of mosques have been destroyed in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and Islamic clothing, including veils and “abnormal beards”, is prohibited.

Diplomats reported that the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) released the “Islam Dispossessed” report on May 13.

“Pakistan helped mainstream the Chinese story on ETIM, which had not been heard before September 11,” said Peter Irwin of UHRP, author of “Islamic Forfeiture”.

Noting that Pakistan fully supports China’s policy on persecuting Uyghurs, Irwin said the history of the Chinese government has been promoted by Muslim nations who have played down crimes against Uyghurs. Says that.

“It’s a battle of history, but there is overwhelming evidence of what is happening to Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. There are testimonies from Imam and many other locals fleeing the prisoners. There is an interview with. There is a clear picture of what these camps really are, ”he said.

World Uyghur Congress (WUC) advocacy officer Zumretay Arkin, who was among families who escaped from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, said many community members who have been in Pakistan for decades are afraid of their future. It was.

She also criticizes the current Pakistani government led by Imran Khan which “affects propaganda from China”. “But now Pakistan is expelling Uyghur Muslims and putting our lives in danger. Currently, Pakistani agencies report directly to Chinese authorities in an ongoing crackdown, ”she said. Has been.

WUC accused Khan of interviewing Al Jazeera in 2019. He said he “didn’t know” what was happening to Uyghur Muslims.

Regarding the Uyghur issue, Khan regularly says that China has done a lot for Pakistan, suggesting that Pakistan cannot speak if it wants to speak because of the economic costs. In an interview with Axios on HBO last week, diplomats said Khan again expressed similar obedience to China and denial against Uyghur Muslims.

In the 2017 report “In Search of a Place to Breathe Free”, WUC published a list of Uyghurs expelled by the Pakistani government. The number has grown exponentially since the report was released.

In addition, Chinese authorities are currently using mass surveillance, tracking and other artificial intelligence software in collaboration with Pakistani authorities. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://illinoisnewstoday.com/pakistans-support-for-chinas-crackdown-on-uighurs-continues/274106/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos